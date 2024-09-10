Art playgrounds promise new opportunities for artists

Lightscape has returned to Brisbane Festival this year, after becoming a regular fixture at metropolitan centres nationwide. The large-scale lighting installation currently occupies Brisbane’s City Botanical Gardens, but is just the latest in what has become a commercial trend: immersive, family-friendly experiences opening new opportunities for multiple art forms and technicians. While the vernacular is still emerging for these events, the most common term has become “art playgrounds”.

It is possible to trace the explosion of art playgrounds (and lighting events in particular) to the enormous success of Vivid Sydney, which first launched in 2009. A year later, Australia’s first escape room opened in Melbourne, with hundreds of others opening in the decade following. Other popular installations have a history of establishing their brand overseas and then touring globally. This is true for the all-ages, immersive art playgrounds such as Dopamine Land and Imaginaria, which have both toured Australia in the last 12 months.

Compared to live music events or plays, art playgrounds have relatively little economic overheads and are proving immensely popular. The trend has had a measured effect on many freelance artists across Australia.

Musician and sound designer Luke Peacock has a long and celebrated career. His design for the Electric Forest at Brisbane’s Lightscape is his first design for an art playground.

‘I’ve always wanted to do something like this,’ Peacock tells ArtsHub. Post-COVID, he says, his workload is more diverse than ever before. Traditional live concerts and studio work are regular parts of his portfolio, but art playgrounds are gaining in popularity. It may be an effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

‘People are looking for something different,’ Peacock continues. ‘They don’t want things that impinge on your wallet. They want value for money. They want events where you’re not going to lose a whole lot of money on the bar. They want to take the whole family.’

As a proposition on value for money to the average working family, art playgrounds offer a tempting invitation. The question then becomes what opportunities this presents for Australian artists such as Peacock.

Photo: Markus Ravik.

Sound design for art playgrounds

When first given the brief for Electric Forest, Peacock immediately went to the dense piece of forest where his piece would be played.

‘It’s essentially a forest in the middle of the city,’ Peacock tells ArtsHub. ‘It’s almost an act of defiance that nature is thriving in that spot.’

The rebellious character of the green space was of immediate interest to Peacock. ‘I learned about that defiance from a young age,’ he continues. ‘I come from a First Nations background. But it messed me up when I was younger because I was just surrounded by concrete. I had to learn to look for green instead of looking at the concrete.’

Peacock wants to take his audience on a similar journey. ‘I wanted people to feel a sense of comfort, of warmth,’ he says. ‘The whole thing is kind of hugging you. You’ll pass through it and then be back out in the city.’

Peacock found the work enjoyable, fitting to a relatively specific brief, but with enough space to bring his own culture and aesthetic to the experience. He adds that this style of sound would be more difficult to produce from a single freelancer 10 years ago. ‘With technology now it’s easy to create a really expansive sound,’ he adds. ‘I can make a whole orchestra.’

Peacock began by taking field recordings of the forest. ‘I didn’t know why at first,’ he says. ‘I just wanted to get a sense of the place. I picked up sticks and banged them against tree trunks.’

He laughs, ‘I was just mucking around. But then I mixed those recordings with a more traditional drum machine. So the whole thing ends up being this hybrid experience.’

Peacock says he would be excited to work on future art playgrounds. For him and other artists, the popularity of arts playgrounds means introducing a large, new audience to their work and culture.

Art playgrounds focus First Nations culture

Michelle Yeatman is a Gunggannji woman and a ceramics artist, who says she spent 25 years in Yarrabah. ‘I spent most of my life growing up in that community,’ Yeatman tells ArtsHub. ‘Every year there were cyclones, and we moved into housing.’

For Yeatman, leaving the beach was a critical hinge point in her life. ‘You miss the ocean,’ she says, ‘the waves. The beach. You miss waking up to those sounds.’

Yeatman’s work recalls that relationship with her Country. Her unique coiled pots vary in size, each a sphere imprinted with natural materials from her home, such as seaweed and shells. For Lightscape these pieces have been transformed into luminous, giant spheres.

Yeatman is thrilled by the results and surprised by the uptick in attention. ‘I want people to walk away remembering me as an artist,’ she says, chuckling at her newfound celebrity status. ‘People wanted to take photos with me. It was amazing.’

For Peacock, Yeatman and others, art playgrounds such as Lightscape offer different opportunities from a standard gallery or traditional concert. It also means more of their work is exhibited to a swathe of the public that would otherwise never interact with their portfolio. It is also a vessel for their culture.

‘To me, culture is where you come from,’ says Yeatman. ‘That’s what I wanted to show. My home.’

Lightscape closes on 29 September as part of Brisbane Festival.