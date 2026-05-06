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Yarra Ranges Council

yalingbuth yalingbu yirrimboi yesterday today tomorrow

yalingbuth yalingbu yirrimboi yesterday today tomorrow is an exhibition by Wandoon Estate Aboriginal Corporation (WEAC) that commemorates the 100th anniversary of Coranderrk Aboriginal Station’s closu

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 6, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Nov 1, 2026 16:00

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About the Exhibition

yalingbuth yalingbu yirrimboi yesterday today tomorrow is an exhibition by Wandoon Estate Aboriginal Corporation (WEAC) that commemorates the 100th anniversary of Coranderrk Aboriginal Station’s closure in 1924. But Coranderrk’s story and history does not end here. 

Guided by the Station’s founding legacy to be self-sufficient and self-governed WEAC has worked to reawaken Coranderrk by employing Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing, to care for Country and Culture. By sharing stories from yalingbuth and where they occurred, WEAC are reclaiming events from an unjust past, to shift the narrative and transform yalingbu into a positive yirramboi.  

yalingbuth yalingbu yirrimboi yesterday today tomorrow is a Wandoon Aboriginal Estate Corporation exhibition, supported by Yarra Ranges Regional Museum.  

 

About Wandoon Estate Aboriginal Corporation

Wandoon Estate Aboriginal Corporation (WEAC) are the custodians and managers of Coranderrk located on Wurundjeri Country near the modern townships of Healesville and Badger Creek. They are a proud Wurundjeri family descended from Woiwurrung/ Wurundjeri man, Bebejan, who was a ngurungaeta (headman) of the Wurundjeri people. Bebejan was present at John Batman’s ‘treaty’ signing in 1835. The Wandins are Bebejan’s descendants through his daughter Annie Borate (Boorat), then her son Robert Wandin (Wandoon). WEAC continue to be inspired by their Ancestors who worked in true reciprocity, with Country and with each other.

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