About the Exhibition

yalingbuth yalingbu yirrimboi yesterday today tomorrow is an exhibition by Wandoon Estate Aboriginal Corporation (WEAC) that commemorates the 100th anniversary of Coranderrk Aboriginal Station’s closure in 1924. But Coranderrk’s story and history does not end here.

Guided by the Station’s founding legacy to be self-sufficient and self-governed WEAC has worked to reawaken Coranderrk by employing Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing, to care for Country and Culture. By sharing stories from yalingbuth and where they occurred, WEAC are reclaiming events from an unjust past, to shift the narrative and transform yalingbu into a positive yirramboi.

yalingbuth yalingbu yirrimboi yesterday today tomorrow is a Wandoon Aboriginal Estate Corporation exhibition, supported by Yarra Ranges Regional Museum.

About Wandoon Estate Aboriginal Corporation