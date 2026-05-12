Events

 > Writing and Publishing > Workshops > Melbourne

Writers Victoria

Writing to let Go

Writing can be a powerful tool for processing, coping with and thriving through life’s struggles and challenges.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Aug 16, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Aug 16, 2026 13:00

Share Icon
Venue

The Wheeler Centre

Location

176 Little Lonsdale Street

This restorative, inspiring course reveals the ways in which your writing practice can sustain and nourish your emotional, social and psychological wellbeing.

Discover how to safely write about painful or traumatic experiences, decide what to share with others and how to process difficult emotions through writing.

You will learn:

• How to use your writing to understand experiences

• How to process difficult feelings and stresses through writing

• How to make editorial decisions in line with mental wellbeing

• How to know if a piece of writing is safe to share

• How to write difficult personal experiences with safety for both the author and the reader

• How to use writing to enhance emotional, social and psychological wellbeing

About the tutor:

Liel Bridgford is a psychologist, writer and educator based in Naarm. She is a proud disabled immigrant and genderqueer femme. She has been recognised with the 2025 Brenda Gabe Leadership award and was an Honoree for the Diversability 2024 D-30 Disability Impact List. She has been an ABC TOP 5 Arts resident and a finalist in the 2023 Melbourne Awards. Liel has appeared on various podcasts plus radio and TV programs. Her work has been published widely, and she has facilitated presentations and workshops across Australia and internationally.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Festivals & Programs

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

The Woodend Winter Arts Festival unites world‑class musicians, performers and thought‑leaders for four days of music, ideas and creativity this…

Victoria

5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
Workshops

Celestial Vespers Exhibition

The Celestial Vespers Exhibition explores rituals and memory inviting visitors into a slower and more reflective world inspired by twilight…

Australia

6 Jun - 7 Jun 2026
Info Sessions

Panel Discussion: The Path to Publication

The Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team presents a panel discussion with acclaimed authors Jock Serong, Favel Parrett and Brooke…

Victoria

20 Jun - 20 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login