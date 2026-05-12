Writing to let Go

This restorative, inspiring course reveals the ways in which your writing practice can sustain and nourish your emotional, social and psychological wellbeing.

Discover how to safely write about painful or traumatic experiences, decide what to share with others and how to process difficult emotions through writing.

You will learn:

• How to use your writing to understand experiences

• How to process difficult feelings and stresses through writing

• How to make editorial decisions in line with mental wellbeing

• How to know if a piece of writing is safe to share

• How to write difficult personal experiences with safety for both the author and the reader

• How to use writing to enhance emotional, social and psychological wellbeing

About the tutor:

Liel Bridgford is a psychologist, writer and educator based in Naarm. She is a proud disabled immigrant and genderqueer femme. She has been recognised with the 2025 Brenda Gabe Leadership award and was an Honoree for the Diversability 2024 D-30 Disability Impact List. She has been an ABC TOP 5 Arts resident and a finalist in the 2023 Melbourne Awards. Liel has appeared on various podcasts plus radio and TV programs. Her work has been published widely, and she has facilitated presentations and workshops across Australia and internationally.