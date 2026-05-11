Writing Poetry: Synchronicity and Chance

In this two-part course, Anne M. Carson introduces synchronicity research, including theories on how people detect meaningful coincidences and the differences between related terms such as chance, apophenia, serendipity and synchronicity.

Use writing prompts to explore your experiences of synchronicity and learn how to translate these moments into the poetry of chance, coincidence and synchronicity.

You’ll complete the course with a poem or a suite of poems you can continue to develop by using the theories you learn in the sessions.

Session 1, 5 July | Introduction to chance and synchronicity

Session 2, 19 July | The serendipity of chance: writing exercises and feedback session

You will learn:

How to decode relevant synchronicity theories

How to use proposed definitions of chance, coincidence, apophenia, serendipity and synchronicity

How to recognise how others have used synchronicity and chance in their writing

How to use prompts to write with chance and synchronicity

About the tutor:

Anne M Carson is an independent synchronicity researcher, creative writing teacher, poet and essayist living on unceded Bunurong Country. Her poetry has been published widely, both internationally and in Australia. She has been acknowledged in numerous awards including being shortlisted in the Women Authors New South Wales Poetry Prize (2024). Her fifth poetry collection, George Sand (and Me): a poetic biography will be published by Rabbit Poets in May 2026. Her PhD (2023, RMIT) received an Outstanding Dissertation Prize in 2024.