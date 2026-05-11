Events

 > Writing and Publishing > Workshops > Australia

Writers Victoria

Writing Poetry: Synchronicity and Chance

In this two-part course, Anne M. Carson introduces synchronicity research.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 5, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 19, 2026 13:00

Share Icon

In this two-part course, Anne M. Carson introduces synchronicity research, including theories on how people detect meaningful coincidences and the differences between related terms such as chance, apophenia, serendipity and synchronicity.

Use writing prompts to explore your experiences of synchronicity and learn how to translate these moments into the poetry of chance, coincidence and synchronicity.

You’ll complete the course with a poem or a suite of poems you can continue to develop by using the theories you learn in the sessions.

Session 1, 5 July | Introduction to chance and synchronicity

Session 2, 19 July | The serendipity of chance: writing exercises and feedback session

You will learn:

  • How to decode relevant synchronicity theories
  • How to use proposed definitions of chance, coincidence, apophenia, serendipity and synchronicity
  • How to recognise how others have used synchronicity and chance in their writing
  • How to use prompts to write with chance and synchronicity

About the tutor:

Anne M Carson is an independent synchronicity researcher, creative writing teacher, poet and essayist living on unceded Bunurong Country. Her poetry has been published widely, both internationally and in Australia. She has been acknowledged in numerous awards including being shortlisted in the Women Authors New South Wales Poetry Prize (2024). Her fifth poetry collection, George Sand (and Me): a poetic biography will be published by Rabbit Poets in May 2026. Her PhD (2023, RMIT) received an Outstanding Dissertation Prize in 2024.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Festivals & Programs

Woodend Winter Arts Festival

The Woodend Winter Arts Festival unites world‑class musicians, performers and thought‑leaders for four days of music, ideas and creativity this…

Victoria

5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
Workshops

Celestial Vespers Exhibition

The Celestial Vespers Exhibition explores rituals and memory inviting visitors into a slower and more reflective world inspired by twilight…

Australia

6 Jun - 7 Jun 2026
Info Sessions

Panel Discussion: The Path to Publication

The Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team presents a panel discussion with acclaimed authors Jock Serong, Favel Parrett and Brooke…

Victoria

20 Jun - 20 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login