Writing Essentials: Story Fundamentals

In this fun, interactive course, you learn how to build the core foundations of your story by breaking down the principles behind a compelling narrative and applying them directly to your idea. You test your story’s strength, shape its world and map the key events that create a satisfying sense of rising energy for your reader.
You walk away with a clear, practical story blueprint that becomes an anchor: it shows you what matters, what to prioritise and how your story fits together. As a result, your ongoing writing process will feel smoother with far less rewriting and far less overwhelm.
Session 1| Tuesday 16 June
Session 2 | Tuesday 23 June
Session 3 | Tuesday 30 June
Session 4 | Tuesday 7 July
Session 5 | Tuesday 14 July
You will learn:
- How to build a solid foundation for any story: its premise, characters, circumstances, setting and themes, and how these interact
- How to interrogate ideas until they are rich and original, worthy of engaging, sustaining and inspiring your readers
- How to shape the narrative arc of your story as well as the individual story arc of each key character
- How internal, external and universal conflicts interact
About the tutor:
Erina Reddan is a writer, novelist and communicator with four published books in both fiction and non-fiction. She is also a foreign correspondent and commentator. She has been awarded the prestigious Walkley Award for Excellence in Journalism and has a Masters and PhD in Creative Writing. She has taught creative writing at LaTrobe University.
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