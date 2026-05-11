Writing Essentials: Story Fundamentals

In this fun, interactive course, you learn how to build the core foundations of your story by breaking down the principles behind a compelling narrative and applying them directly to your idea. You test your story’s strength, shape its world and map the key events that create a satisfying sense of rising energy for your reader.

You walk away with a clear, practical story blueprint that becomes an anchor: it shows you what matters, what to prioritise and how your story fits together. As a result, your ongoing writing process will feel smoother with far less rewriting and far less overwhelm.

Session 1| Tuesday 16 June

Session 2 | Tuesday 23 June

Session 3 | Tuesday 30 June

Session 4 | Tuesday 7 July

Session 5 | Tuesday 14 July

You will learn:

How to build a solid foundation for any story: its premise, characters, circumstances, setting and themes, and how these interact

How to interrogate ideas until they are rich and original, worthy of engaging, sustaining and inspiring your readers

How to shape the narrative arc of your story as well as the individual story arc of each key character

How internal, external and universal conflicts interact

About the tutor:

Erina Reddan is a writer, novelist and communicator with four published books in both fiction and non-fiction. She is also a foreign correspondent and commentator. She has been awarded the prestigious Walkley Award for Excellence in Journalism and has a Masters and PhD in Creative Writing. She has taught creative writing at LaTrobe University.