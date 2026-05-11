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Writers Victoria

Writing Essentials: Story Fundamentals

It’s tough, time-consuming work writing a novel. Thankfully, there’s not only an art to writing a great story but also a science.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 16, 2026 18:30

Event Ends

Jul 17, 2026 20:30

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In this fun, interactive course, you learn how to build the core foundations of your story by breaking down the principles behind a compelling narrative and applying them directly to your idea. You test your story’s strength, shape its world and map the key events that create a satisfying sense of rising energy for your reader.

You walk away with a clear, practical story blueprint that becomes an anchor: it shows you what matters, what to prioritise and how your story fits together. As a result, your ongoing writing process will feel smoother with far less rewriting and far less overwhelm. 

Session 1| Tuesday 16 June 

Session 2 | Tuesday 23 June

Session 3 | Tuesday 30 June

Session 4 | Tuesday 7 July

Session 5 | Tuesday 14 July

You will learn:

  • How to build a solid foundation for any story: its premise, characters, circumstances, setting and themes, and how these interact
  • How to interrogate ideas until they are rich and original, worthy of engaging, sustaining and inspiring your readers
  • How to shape the narrative arc of your story as well as the individual story arc of each key character
  • How internal, external and universal conflicts interact

About the tutor:

Erina Reddan is a writer, novelist and communicator with four published books in both fiction and non-fiction. She is also a foreign correspondent and commentator. She has been awarded the prestigious Walkley Award for Excellence in Journalism and has a Masters and PhD in Creative Writing. She has taught creative writing at LaTrobe University.

For more information click here

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