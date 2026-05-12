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Writers Victoria

Writers Victoria x Castlemaine Library Open Mic Night

Writers Victoria and Castlemaine Library are teaming up for an Open Mic Night, and you’re invited.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 31, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Jul 31, 2026 20:00

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Venue

Castlemaine Library

Location

212 Barker Street, Castlemaine, Victoria

Come along and to celebrate writers at every stage of their journey, from first drafts to finished masterpieces.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for writers to share their work, listen to new stories, connect with local writers and discover the many vibrant and diverse voices of the Writers Victoria community.

Enjoy complimentary snacks throughout the evening, get tickets for our raffle and stay tuned for a few surprises.

If you’d like to read on the night, fill out the form so that we can confirm your spot. Places are limited, so get in quick!

Click here to access the form.

This session is possible thanks to the Grace Marion Wilson Fund. It is a partnership with Castlemaine Library.

For more information click here

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