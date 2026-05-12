Online Feedback Clinic: Poetry

This online feedback clinic is an opportunity to work on your poetry collection or on poems you are keen to send to competitions or journals. It gives you time to reflect on and edit your work over a sustained period.

Over three months, you’ll submit a poem of up to 60 lines and receive personalised feedback from Loveday and your peers. The feedback will develop your work-in-progress and give you tools to advance your practice.

The feedback will vary depending on each submission, but it may focus on rhythm, structure, voice and more.

Between submission rounds, Loveday will also share insightful readings or comments to inform and guide your practice.

This program is asynchronous and takes place on a website designed to make it simple to share your writing, receive feedback and interact with your peers.

Please note that this is a feedback-based course.

Student submission before 11:59pm on Saturday 22 August, Monday 14 September and Monday 19 October

Tutor feedback before 11:59 on Monday 31 August, Wednesday 23 September and Wednesday 28 October

Our Online Feedback Clinics are asynchronous, with no face-to-face meetings, allowing you to engage with the content at the times of day and week that suit your schedule. They are hosted on our private WordPress server. For more information on our online feedback clinics, please read our FAQs.

About the tutor:

Tim Loveday is a poet, writer and academic living on Wurundjeri country. He won the 2022 and 2024 Dorothy Porter Poetry Awards, the 2025 Calanthe Poetry Prize and the 2023 Venie Holmgren Environmental Poetry Award. He was a finalist in the 2025 DHA, 2024 Montreal Poetry Prize, 2024 Big Australian Yarn and 2023 David Harold Tribe Prize. Tim’s work has been widely published. He is the poetry editor at Island Magazine.