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Northern Beaches Council

Winter Drawing Series: Still Life Workshops

Develop your creativity and expand your drawing skills with our Winter Drawing Series led by artist and tutor Yvonne East.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 4, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 2, 2026 12:30

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Venue

Mona Vale Creative Space Gallery

Location

Level 1, 1 Park Street, Mona Vale NSW, Australia

Develop your creativity and expand your drawing skills with our Winter Drawing Series.

Complementing our Life Drawing Studio program, this series will focus on the genre of Still Life.

Led by artist and tutor, Yvonne East, participants will explore tools to help accurately observe still life. You will learn specific drawing techniques that will increase your understanding of tone, gestural line, perceptive projection and materials.

Thursday 4 June   – Still Life: Observational Drawing 

Thursday 18 June – Still Life: Tonal Charcoal Drawing 

Thursday 2 July     – Still Life: Drawing with Graphite 

Join one or all three of these sessions that are designed to complement each other. 

For more information click here

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