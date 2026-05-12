Winter Drawing Series: Still Life Workshops

Develop your creativity and expand your drawing skills with our Winter Drawing Series.

Complementing our Life Drawing Studio program, this series will focus on the genre of Still Life.

Led by artist and tutor, Yvonne East, participants will explore tools to help accurately observe still life. You will learn specific drawing techniques that will increase your understanding of tone, gestural line, perceptive projection and materials.

Thursday 4 June – Still Life: Observational Drawing

Thursday 18 June – Still Life: Tonal Charcoal Drawing

Thursday 2 July – Still Life: Drawing with Graphite

Join one or all three of these sessions that are designed to complement each other.