Waterless lithography with Neil Wallace

Lithography, often used to create ‘painterly prints’, is a fairly complex procedure when executed using a lithographic stone. This relatively new technique of ‘waterless’ lithography is a much less complicated and economical process where prints are made using specially prepared aluminum plates with basic art materials.

This method offers a safer and less toxic option that replaces the traditional water-and-oil repellant technique allowing for finer detail, broader tonal ranges, and less labor-intensive processing.

About Neil Wallace

Neil Wallace is a photographer, printmaker and painter, exhibiting since the 1970s. Originally trained as an engineer in the 1960s, he left the profession to open a printmaking supply shop, Melbourne Etching Supplies and the Print Guild Gallery, where he developed Melbourne’s first etching presses. Neil later opened Neil’s Art Store and Heidelberg Fine Art, both in Fitzroy.

Now retired, he runs printmaking courses at various studios, while creating photogravure prints and lithographs, sustaining his keen interest in photography, printmaking and painting.