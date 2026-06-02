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VAS Gallery | The Victorian Artists Society

VAS Edward Heffernan Drawing Exhibition

The 'Edward Heffernan Memorial Drawing Prizes' are awarded in honour of Edward Heffernan, past president of VAS from 1977 to 1980.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Aug 19, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Aug 30, 2026 16:00

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Venue

The Victorian Artists Society

Location

430 Albert Street, East Melbourne VIC, Australia

The Edward Heffernan Memorial Drawing Prizes are awarded in honour of Edward Heffernan, past president of VAS from 1977 to 1980. He served on the VAS Council for 12 years and was also awarded the Distinguished VAS Service Award, Honorary life Membership, VAS Fellowship and the Order of Australia Medal for his services to Arts.

This exhibition is made possible through a bequest from the estate of his wife Maree Elizabeth Heffernan, who was the proprietor of the Gordon Edgerton Gallery and assisted Edward with editing the Victorian Artists Society’s Journal. 

For more information click here

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