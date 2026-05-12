Ensemble Theatre is delighted to present the Australian premiere of The Roommate – a witty and surprising dark comedy by acclaimed playwright Jen Silverman, running from 19 June to 25 July 2026

Directed by Lee Lewis and starring Australian stage and screen legends Lucy Bell (Honour, The Survivors) and Belinda Bromilow (The Great, Doctor Doctor), The Roommate brings together two compelling performers in a bold, intimate two-hander that explores identity, transformation and the risks we take to change our lives.

Set in a quiet Iowa home, the play follows Sharon, a recently divorced buttoned-up homebody who’s never broken a rule in her life and Robyn, a mysterious and fast-talking New Yorker who has broken most of them. When the two become unlikely housemates, polite small talk quickly gives way to deep secrets, surprises and a friendship that challenges everything they thought they knew about themselves.

Blending razor-sharp humour with emotional depth, The Roommate is a dark comedy about two very different women who clash, reinvent themselves, and discover that sometimes the biggest risk is opening the door to change.