Events

 > Performing Arts > Performances & Gigs > Sydney

Ensemble Theatre

The Roommate

Australian premiere of 'The Roommate' - a witty and surprising dark comedy by acclaimed playwright Jen Silverman

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 19, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jul 25, 2026 21:00

Share Icon
Venue

Ensemble Theatre

Location

78 McDougall St, Kirribilli NSW 2061, Australia

Ensemble Theatre is delighted to present the Australian premiere of The Roommate – a witty and surprising dark comedy by acclaimed playwright Jen Silverman, running from 19 June to 25 July 2026 

Directed by Lee Lewis and starring Australian stage and screen legends Lucy Bell (Honour, The Survivors) and Belinda Bromilow (The Great, Doctor Doctor), The Roommate brings together two compelling performers in a bold, intimate two-hander that explores identity, transformation and the risks we take to change our lives. 

Set in a quiet Iowa home, the play follows Sharon, a recently divorced buttoned-up homebody who’s never broken a rule in her life and Robyn, a mysterious and fast-talking New Yorker who has broken most of them. When the two become unlikely housemates, polite small talk quickly gives way to deep secrets, surprises and a friendship that challenges everything they thought they knew about themselves. 

Blending razor-sharp humour with emotional depth, The Roommate is a dark comedy about two very different women who clash, reinvent themselves, and discover that sometimes the biggest risk is opening the door to change. 

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Italian Serenatas

Four cities. One voice. Endless drama.

Australia

18 Jun - 2 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Engine

Sydney Dance Company’s Engine is a striking triple bill set to ignite the Sydney Opera House stage with raw power.

New South Wales

24 Jun - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Info Sessions

Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how…

Australia

2 Jul - 2 Jul 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login