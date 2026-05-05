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Seymour Centre

Shooting Hedda Gabler

A darkly unsettling, wickedly funny examination of ambition, manipulation and coercive control.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 5, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 27, 2026 21:30

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Seymour Centre and Secret House present the Australian premiere of Shooting Hedda Gabler by Nina Segal—a darkly unsettling, wickedly funny examination of ambition, manipulation and coercive control.

When offered the lead part in a Norwegian film adaptation of Hedda Gabler, an actress seizes the opportunity to escape her past and gain some artistic credibility. But on an isolated film set in Norway, under the watchful eye of Henrik – a charismatic, obsessive, and dangerously controlling director – reality and fiction are blurred. As the atmosphere becomes increasingly volatile and claustrophobic, paranoia takes hold, power games intensify, and Henrik becomes fixated on ending the film with a bang.

Following their sold-out, award-winning season of Albion, Secret House return to Seymour Centre with another bold contemporary reimagining of a celebrated classic. Shooting Hedda Gabler has electrified audiences and critics alike, praised for its razor-sharp writing, savage wit, and fearless modern lens on Ibsen’s iconic work.

This daring production invites you to look closer. Nothing is what it seems.

For more information click here

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