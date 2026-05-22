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Kingston Arts

Sea Wolves Howl

A performance about finding your mojo and your people in VERY cold water!

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 19, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 19, 2026 21:00

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Venue

Shirley Burke Theatre

Location

64 Parkers Road, Parkdale VIC 3195

Based on the true stories of a remarkable local community, Sea Wolves Howl is a vivid theatre with catchy songs. 

Early each morning, an intrepid intergenerational group of women and gender fluid people meet on the beach. They enter the sea, join hands so no-one can chicken out, howl like wolves, and immerse in the freezing water. 

Five characters take us from home to the shore, into the brine and back, each step offering a particular physical challenge evoking stories, memories, fears, triumphs, connections, courage and laughter. When they brave the wild sea, the differences that divide them on land are stripped away as they expose their bodies and souls to the water, to nature, and sometimes to each other. This cold-water therapy becomes a whole-life therapy, unleashing a wildness and playfulness that says yes to the universe with a mighty howl. 

A metaphorical plunge into the joys and challenges of cold water swimming, Sea Wolves Howl features older female and gender-fluid actors strutting their stuff in their togs, speaking and signing the words of people whose lives have been transformed by finding their wet and wild together. 

For more information click here

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