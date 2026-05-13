With a dynamic program of theatre, cabaret, music, comedy, visual art, workshops, talks, fitness, food, markets and community events, Pride Fest is ready to warm up your winter, in a big, bold and beautiful celebration of community, culture and conversation.

For the first time ever, Pride Fest will expand outside the walls of Qtopia Sydney, taking over the entire Oxford Street precinct, including Qtopia Sydney’s The Loading Dock Theatre, The BWYASSS Substation, The Eternity Playhouse, Ginger’s at the Oxford, Universal Upstairs and Downstairs, and more.

The precinct is sure to be painted purple with pride throughout the entire month of June!

How will you show your Pride?