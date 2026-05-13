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Qtopia Sydney

Pride Fest

2026 will showcase Pride Fest's biggest program yet featuring over 300 events to celebrate International Pride Month from 1 to 30 June 2026

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 1, 2026

Event Ends

Jun 30, 2026

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With a dynamic program of theatre, cabaret, music, comedy, visual art, workshops, talks, fitness, food, markets and community events, Pride Fest is ready to warm up your winter, in a big, bold and beautiful celebration of community, culture and conversation.

For the first time ever, Pride Fest will expand outside the walls of Qtopia Sydney, taking over the entire Oxford Street precinct, including Qtopia Sydney’s The Loading Dock Theatre, The BWYASSS Substation, The Eternity Playhouse, Ginger’s at the Oxford, Universal Upstairs and Downstairs, and more.

The precinct is sure to be painted purple with pride throughout the entire month of June!

How will you show your Pride?

For more information click here

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