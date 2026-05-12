Plotting and Structure

This workshop provides practical strategies for structuring your work of fiction or non-fiction through a combination of writing exercises, discussion and examples from a range of literary works. Be inspired by lively group discussion and contemporary writing and consider creative ways to approach structure and pacing to reflect the themes and motivations at the heart of your own writing.

If you are starting a new fiction or non-fiction project, this workshop gives you the tools to start your first draft.

You will learn:

How to consider the architecture of your fiction and non-fiction writing and brainstorm ways to approach structure at the macro level

How structure and pacing interact in strong writing

How to use structure and pacing in creative ways to reflect the themes of your work, including linear and non-linear structures, the work of memory in fiction and the impact of point of view on structure

About the tutor:

Katherine Brabon is the award-winning author of four novels, including Body Friend, shortlisted for the Stella Prize and the ALS Gold Medal, and Cure, published in 2025. She lives in Naarm/Melbourne.