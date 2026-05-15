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Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team

Panel Discussion: The Path to Publication

The Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team presents a panel discussion with acclaimed authors Jock Serong, Favel Parrett and Brooke Davis, sharing their journey from first spark to published novel.

Info Sessions

Event Details

Category

Info Sessions

Event Starts

Jun 20, 2026 00:00

Event Ends

Jun 20, 2026 02:00

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Venue

Winchelsea Town Hall

Location

28 Hesse Street Winchelsea VIC 3214

Ever wondered how a novel goes from idea to publication?

Join the Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team for an inspiring panel discussion with authors Jock Serong, Brooke Davis and Favel Parrett as they share their real-life journeys to becoming published authors.

This conversation will explore the path to publication, offer insights into the publishing industry, and share practical tips for emerging writers.

There’ll be time for audience questions, plus an opportunity to chat with the authors after the session.

Whether you’re an aspiring writer or simply curious about how books come to life, this is a great chance to hear directly from authors and gain valuable insight into the craft of writing novels.

Light lunch provided. Registrations essential.

Register here

Accessibility

We’re committed to making this program accessible to everyone. If you’d like to discuss access needs, please get in touch – we’re here to help.

More information

Please contact the Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team:

This event is presented as part of the Surf Coast Shire SHED Talk series, celebrating creativity, ideas and conversations from across the creative community. 

For more information click here

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