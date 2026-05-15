Panel Discussion: The Path to Publication

Ever wondered how a novel goes from idea to publication?

Join the Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team for an inspiring panel discussion with authors Jock Serong, Brooke Davis and Favel Parrett as they share their real-life journeys to becoming published authors.

This conversation will explore the path to publication, offer insights into the publishing industry, and share practical tips for emerging writers.

There’ll be time for audience questions, plus an opportunity to chat with the authors after the session.

Whether you’re an aspiring writer or simply curious about how books come to life, this is a great chance to hear directly from authors and gain valuable insight into the craft of writing novels.

Light lunch provided. Registrations essential.

Accessibility

We’re committed to making this program accessible to everyone. If you’d like to discuss access needs, please get in touch – we’re here to help.

More information

Please contact the Surf Coast Shire Arts Development Team:

Phone (03) 5261 0600

Text 0498 497 966

Email [email protected]