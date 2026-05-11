Online Feedback Clinic: Non-Fiction

This online feedback clinic is an opportunity to work on your essay collection or on short non-fiction pieces you are keen to send to competitions or journals. It gives you time to reflect on and edit your work over a sustained period.

Over four months, you’ll submit a piece of writing of up to 1200 words and receive personalised feedback from Anna and your peers. The feedback will develop your work-in-progress and give you tools to advance your practice.

The feedback will vary depending on each submission, but it may focus on structure, voice, character or pace.

Between submission rounds, Anna will also share insightful readings or comments to inform and guide your practice.

This program is asynchronous and takes place on a website designed to make it simple to share your writing, receive feedback and interact with your peers.

Please note that this is a feedback-based course.

Student submissions before 11:59pm on Tuesdays 14 July, 4 August, 25 August and 15 September

Tutor feedback due before 11.59om on Thursdays 24 July, 14 August, 4 September and Wednesday 24 September

Our Online Feedback Clinics are asynchronous, with no face-to-face meetings, allowing you to engage with the content at the times of day and week that suit your schedule. They are hosted on our private WordPress server. There will be an optional Zoom introduction to the clinic website for those less confident with technology, which will be recorded for those who cannot attend live. For more information on our online feedback clinics, please read our FAQs.

About the tutor:

Dr Anna Spargo-Ryan is a multi-award winning writer and editor based in Melbourne. Her latest book, A Kind of Magic, explores memoir writing, memory and mental illness, and was shortlisted in the Queensland Literary Awards. She holds a PhD in creative writing and was the inaugural winner of the Horne Prize.