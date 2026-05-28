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Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra

Old. New. Borrowed. Blue.

From Bach to Brubeck

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 20, 2026 19:00

Event Ends

Aug 20, 2026 20:25

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Venue

Concert Hall, QPAC

Location

Corner Melbourne St and Grey St, Melbourne St, South Brisbane QLD 4101

From Bach to Brubeck

Dive into a kaleidoscope of sound. Featuring Brisbane-born international pianist Anthony Romaniuk, you will be treated to a curation of musical gems from the baroque elegance of JS Bach to the modern vision of Olli Mustonen and everything in between. Lovers of jazz will delight in the opportunity to hear Dave Brubeck’s iconic Blue Rondo à la Turk in a fresh setting for strings and harpsichord. This is chamber music reimagined – where old and new, classical and contemporary – fuse into a captivating concert experience.

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