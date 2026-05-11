Nunga Screen 2026

Session Times

2pm and 7pm

Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre

10 Watson Terrace

Mount Gambier SA 5290

Nunga Screen returns for its 15th year of powerful storytelling, celebrating First Nations culture, language and creativity through film. Presented annually between Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week, free community events bring together audiences of all ages to experience stories of history, humour, community and connection to Country.

This year’s program features a dynamic mix of short films from emerging and established First Nations filmmakers across Australia. From the cheeky, fast-paced adventures of Red Dirt Riders to the gentle, funny tale of The Fix-It-Man and The Fix-It Wooman and a music video collaboration between Dem Mob and Fregon Anangu School; the program offers plenty for family audiences.

The lineup also includes moving documentaries such as Anangu Way, following a father and son reconnecting through culture on Country, and Blakprint for Success, which highlights the importance of education, identity and Kaurna knowledge in shaping future generations. Dramas like Catchin’ Mumoo, The Secret and False Narrative bring raw emotional depth, exploring the complexities of family, truth and healing.

Nunga Screen is a celebration of culture, a chance to listen deeply and to come together in recognition of First Nations voices and stories.