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Writers Victoria

Memoir Bootcamp

This two-day memoir-writing intensive unearths the foundations of memoir writing and demonstrates why it is such a powerful writing form.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jul 11, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 12, 2026 16:00

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Venue

The Wheeler Centre

Location

176 Little Lonsdale Street

In this course, award-winning author Sonia Orchard provides exercises that focus on you finding your story, your voice and your themes, and explains how to shape your narrative into a manuscript. Sonia excels at creating a safe space for beginner and emerging writers. She builds confidence and shows you how to create a plan to continue with your memoir writing beyond the classes.

You will learn:

  • How to get into the writing flow and use this to access memories
  • How to find your story, your themes and your voice
  • How to recognise what makes a powerful memoir
  • How to write a scene
  • How to map out your structure

About the tutor:

Sonia Orchard is an award-winning author, survivor advocate, writing teacher and speaker. She has authored four books, including the recent release Groomed: A Memoir about Abuse, which is about the search for justice and how we fail to keep our children safe. She has a PhD in Creative Writing and has taught in RMIT’s Professional Writing and Editing degree. She runs trauma-informed memoir-writing classes in prison and in community service organisations.

For more information click here

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