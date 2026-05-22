Meeting You, Again: Photography, Memory and the Practice of Return (2016 calls 2026)

In 2026, many of us find ourselves looking back ten years, to 2016. What does it mean to revisit who we were then, and why does that moment continue to surface now?

This workshop draws from Yani Clarke’s LUCKY ROCKET, a photographic series made across a decade, revisiting the same experience, ten years apart — almost exactly to the day. By returning to the same festival and shifting from black-and-white to colour film, Clarke created a dialogue between past and present—holding two versions of the self in tension.

Participants are invited to undertake a similar act of return. Using photographs, memories, notes, or emotional fragments originating around 2016 as a starting point, they will develop new work in response —revisiting, re-seeing, or re-imagining what came before.

Participants are encouraged to work from material connected to 2016, with some flexibility (e.g. late 2015–early 2017), provided they can clearly articulate their relationship to that period.

As part of the workshop, participants will be provided with colour disposable cameras, creating continuity across the group. This encourages a more intuitive, responsive approach to image-making, echoing earlier ways of working while opening new possibilities. Participants may also incorporate other mediums alongside this process.

Delivered online in a small, focused group (maximum ten participants), the workshop includes fortnightly check-ins, image sharing, and ongoing feedback. Rather than chasing newness or resolution, the emphasis is on reflection, contrast, and artistic growth.

The outcome is not a fixed result, but a process: a deeper understanding of one’s own practice, and the beginning of a new body of work grounded in personal history.