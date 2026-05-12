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Writers Victoria

Masterclass: The Art of Short Storytelling

Short stories are a balancing act of precision and resonance. Join acclaimed writer Cate Kennedy for an intensive masterclass on the mechanics of short fiction.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Aug 9, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Aug 9, 2026 16:00

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Venue

The Wheeler Centre

Location

176 Little Lonsdale Street, Melbourne VIC, Australia

Cate guides you through the architecture of a short story from the initial idea to a polished draft. Learn how to write believable characters and structure a narrative that carries momentum and bestows a satisfying sense of unity.

This masterclass is designed for writers who want to refine their short stories by acquiring a better understanding of the mechanics of the form.

You will learn:

  • How to build tension
    How to avoid common mistakes in short fiction
    How to keep the readers engaged in the story
    How to use setting and dialogue effectively
     

About the tutor:

Cate Kennedy is the author of many stories published in Australia and internationally.  She has two collections, Dark Roots (2006, Scribe Publications) and Like a House on Fire (2011, Scribe Publications), both of which are currently studied on the Victorian School VCE syllabus.  She has received several awards for her work and has edited Best Australian Stories twice. She squeezes writing in around teaching and editing and is a fiction advisor on the faculty of Pacific University’s MFA in Creative Writing Low Residency Program in Portland, Oregon.

For more information click here

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