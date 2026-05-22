Events

 > Performing Arts > Music > Performances & Gigs > Melbourne

Kingston Arts

Live at City Hall: Christine Anu

One of Australia's most iconic performers, Christine Anu, takes the stage at Kingston City Hall this August

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 15, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Aug 15, 2026 21:30

Share Icon
Venue

Kingston City Hall

Location

985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

One of Australia’s most beloved recording artists and performers, Christine Anu has spent more than two decades captivating audiences with her unmistakable voice and message of unity, hope, and celebration of culture.

With 17 ARIA nominations, including the APRA AMCOS award-winning My Island Home and her platinum album Stylin’ Up, she has one of the country’s most enduring and recognisable voices. Her acclaimed career spans music, theatre, film, television, radio, and children’s entertainment, while her proud Torres Strait Islander heritage continues to inspire 

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Italian Serenatas

Four cities. One voice. Endless drama.

Australia

18 Jun - 2 Jul 2026
Featured
Info Sessions

Meet the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist music courses and how we'll help you unlock…

Australia

30 Jun - 30 Jun 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Catherine Traicos - Live at Church Street Studios, Sydney

An intimate solo performance blending classical, ambient and cinematic sound, featuring new music from In The Heart Of The Night.

New South Wales

26 Jun - 26 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login