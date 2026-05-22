Live at City Hall: Christine Anu

One of Australia’s most beloved recording artists and performers, Christine Anu has spent more than two decades captivating audiences with her unmistakable voice and message of unity, hope, and celebration of culture.

With 17 ARIA nominations, including the APRA AMCOS award-winning My Island Home and her platinum album Stylin’ Up, she has one of the country’s most enduring and recognisable voices. Her acclaimed career spans music, theatre, film, television, radio, and children’s entertainment, while her proud Torres Strait Islander heritage continues to inspire