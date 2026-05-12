Hardback Bookbinding for Beginners to Advanced

Join award-winning artist Deanna Hitti for a two-day masterclass in the craft of hardback bookbinding. With over 25 years of experience creating artist books, Deanna brings a unique blend of technical expertise and artistic insight to this immersive, hands-on workshop. Designed for beginners and those looking to deepen their bookbinding practice, this masterclass guides you through the complete process of making a traditional hardback book. You’ll learn how to fold and sew your own multi section text block, build a cloth-covered case, and bring it all together using archival techniques. Alongside the practical skills, Deanna will share her approach to making artist books, offering inspiration and insight into how the book can function as both object and artwork. What you’ll learn: Folding and preparing signatures

Sewing multi-section bindings

Constructing and covering hardback cases

Casing-in and finishing techniques

Professional tips and artistic insights from a master book artistBy the end of the two days, you’ll leave with a beautifully handbound hardcover book—and the knowledge, skills, and confidence to continue binding at home. Register here

Dates

Session 1- Saturday 13 June | 10am- 3pm

Session 2- Saturday 20 June | 10am- 3pm

Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

Ages

Suitable for adults 18+

Cost

General admission: $90+ booking fee

Blaktix: $60 + booking fee

*Ticket includes attendance to both sessions

Register here

About the Facilitator

Deanna Hitti is an Australian artist based in Melbourne with Lebanese heritage. Her multidisciplinary arts practice spans over 20 years and investigates representations of the Middle East through the lens of historical and cultural material. Combining traditional and experimental print methods—such as screen printing, cyanotype, and photography—Hitti creates intricate artist books and large-scale prints that explore language, identity, and cultural hybridity.

In 2005, she founded the printmaking studio Rambunctious Press, where for nine years she taught printmaking, bookbinding, and alternative photographic techniques. During this time, she also worked as a master printer, collaborating with artists to produce plates and print limited editions.

Hitti’s work has been shortlisted for numerous national awards. Her artist book Towla won the 2018 Fremantle Arts Centre Print Award. She has exhibited widely across Australia and internationally, with solo and group exhibitions at venues including State Library of Victoria, Fremantle Arts Centre, Artspace Mackay, Counihan Gallery, Scuola de Graphica in Venice and IMPACT8 International Printmaking Conference (Scotland).

www.deannahitti.com

To plan your visit and for more information please click here.

Image credits: Courtesy Deanna Hitti