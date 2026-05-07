ENZYME XX live dark wave, post punk, electro rock and gothic music

Melbourne’s Winter darkens further as Blood in the Champagne, DevilMonkey and Chiron unite for Dawn Industry’s much awaited Enzyme XX. Live atmospheric dark wave, subversive post punk, catchy electro rock and ample doses of gothic gloom.

FREE ENTRY!

Saturday 13th June 2026 – 8pm

Mamma Chen’s – 42A Albert St, Footscray VIC

BLOOD IN THE CHAMPAGNE

https://linktr.ee/bloodinthechampagne

Visceral, high-energy, politically conscious gothic post-punk. Passionately delivered, dynamic songs driven by themes of class consciousness, capitalist realism, queerness, climate chaos, romance in a dust storm and political awakenings; Blood in the Champagne offer a blend of punchy post-punk energy, waves of ethereal gothic charm and a lingering urge to go out and “do some shit.”

DEVILMONKEY

https://soundcloud.com/jamescain

Three piece electro/rock local legends with hints of industrial, metal, prog, punk & disco. They sound like getting punched in the face, but you want it! Influences include Killing Joke, PiL, Big Black, Models, Ministry, FNM, DEVO, Slayer, Junkie XL, Brian Eno, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, KMFDM, Pink Floyd, CAN & heaps & heaps & heaps of other stuff.

CHIRON

https://www.chironmusic.com.au

For their haunting debt performance as a trio, this is a rare opportunity to witness two founding members of Australia’s Ikon joining with Minorarc’s Ivan, to deliver works previously unheard. Emotion-driven vocals and music to pay homage to the long-standing project’s dark wave roots, yet with tendrils of modern metal and gothic-rock lurking in wait.

ENZYME

https://www.dawnindustry.com

From 2005 – 2015 the Enzyme concert series produced evenings of live underground and emerging music to represent many “out there” genres, all at numerous venues around Naarm/Melbourne. It took a decade, but fear not, Enzyme has been exhumed for its 20th event! A free and friendly celebration of all things dark, mysterious and subversive…