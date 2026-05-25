EMERGENCE[Y] at Science Gallery Melbourne

EMERGENCE[Y] brings together artists, scientists, and collaborators from around the globe to explore how we adapt to a world in flux. In an age marked by ecological collapse, technological acceleration, and social upheaval, adaptation becomes not only a biological imperative but a creative and ethical act.

Spanning from the cellular to the planetary, the latest Science Gallery Melbourne exhibition explores how adaptation unfolds in every layer of life – from the regenerative promise of stem cells to the movement of Martian winds. Engage with the interconnected crises and possibilities of our time through regenerative coral soundscapes, resilient fungal fashion, First Nations knowledge of the Birrarung and a vertical city farm.

This free exhibition is both a warning and an invitation – to grow, to listen, to reconfigure, and to act. Visit Science Gallery Melbourne to consider: how might we not only survive through change but emerge in a critically reimagined future?

Free entry, Weds–Sat.