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Science Gallery Melbourne with the Department of Museums & Collections, University of Melbourne

EMERGENCE[Y] at Science Gallery Melbourne

Urgent times. Emergent futures.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 6, 2026 23:00

Event Ends

Dec 5, 2026 17:00

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Venue

Science Gallery Melbourne

Location

Melbourne Connect, 114 Grattan St, Parkville VIC 3052

EMERGENCE[Y] brings together artists, scientists, and collaborators from around the globe to explore how we adapt to a world in flux. In an age marked by ecological collapse, technological acceleration, and social upheaval, adaptation becomes not only a biological imperative but a creative and ethical act. 

Spanning from the cellular to the planetary, the latest Science Gallery Melbourne exhibition explores how adaptation unfolds in every layer of life – from the regenerative promise of stem cells to the movement of Martian winds. Engage with the interconnected crises and possibilities of our time through regenerative coral soundscapes, resilient fungal fashion, First Nations knowledge of the Birrarung and a vertical city farm.  

This free exhibition is both a warning and an invitation – to grow, to listen, to reconfigure, and to act. Visit Science Gallery Melbourne to consider: how might we not only survive through change but emerge in a critically reimagined future?

Free entry, Weds–Sat. 

Image credit: Installation view of Tuengel by Dr Wang Zhigang in Earthwise, Genesis Art Gallery, Beijing Art and Technology Biennale (2025). Photo: Lubin Bai.

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