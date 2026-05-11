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Writers Victoria

Developing a Writing Style Unique to You

Writing is difficult. Nonetheless, with AI-generated slop polluting the world, it’s more important than ever to develop a writing style unique to you—one that stands above the noise.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 27, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jun 27, 2026 13:00

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Venue

The Wheeler Centre

Location

176 Little Lonsdale Street

Join award-winning author Beau Windon for a workshop that guides you towards developing a signature style, one that works for you rather than making you work for it. Explore ways to discover your ‘prime writing methods’ so you can use them as a cheat code to unlock your own distinctive style of writing.

You will learn:

• How to uncover your prime mode of writing

• How to interrogate your ways of thinking to understand how to best represent your artistic vision

• How to get the writing on your page to look like the words in your head

• How to make writing a form of play rather than hard work

About the tutor:

Beau Windon is a neurodivergent author of Wiradyuri heritage based in Naarm. He was a winner of Griffith Review’s 2023 Emerging Voices competition, a finalist for the Writers Prize in the 2024 Melbourne Prize for Literature and he won a Lord Mayor’s Creative Writing Award in 2022. In 2025, his poetry project was a finalist for the David Unaipon Award, and he won the Daisy Utemorrah Award for his children’s manuscript. Beau is doing his PhD in the Aesthetic Form of Neurodivergent Literary Memoir at RMIT (and he publishes work connected to that as BS Windon). If Beau could be any animal, he would be a chocolate egg, the kind with a toy hidden inside.

For more information click here

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