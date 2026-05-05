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Apeiron Baroque Incorporated

Afternoon Hours

Music for Traverso (flute) and Baroque Ensemble

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 7, 2026 16:30

Event Ends

Jun 7, 2026 17:30

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The Afternoon Hours evoke memories of calm, reflection, and nostalgia… a bridge between the active daytime and the quieter evening.

On 7th of June, Apeiron is going to spend one (or tiny little bit more than one…) of these hours exploring music for Traverso (flute) and Baroque ensemble! Join us for a bright and warm concert as the winter starts to close in!

Music by the well-known Brentner, Bodinus, and Graupner… and some more by Vivaldi, Telemann, and Boismortier!

With guest artists: Sally Walker (Traverso), Lauren Davis (Violin), Brad Tham (Viola), Clara Teniswood (Cello), Henry South (Bass)

 

For more information click here

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