The Afternoon Hours evoke memories of calm, reflection, and nostalgia… a bridge between the active daytime and the quieter evening.

On 7th of June, Apeiron is going to spend one (or tiny little bit more than one…) of these hours exploring music for Traverso (flute) and Baroque ensemble! Join us for a bright and warm concert as the winter starts to close in!

Music by the well-known Brentner, Bodinus, and Graupner… and some more by Vivaldi, Telemann, and Boismortier!

With guest artists: Sally Walker (Traverso), Lauren Davis (Violin), Brad Tham (Viola), Clara Teniswood (Cello), Henry South (Bass)