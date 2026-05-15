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Australian Chamber Orchestra

ACO Families: Pinocchio

Experience the timeless tale of Pinocchio in a brand-new ACO Families production brought to life with live music and a touch of magic.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 9, 2026

Event Ends

Jul 19, 2026

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Venue

The Neilson, ACO On The Pier

Location

Suite 3, 13A Hickson Rd, Dawes Point

There once was a boy who was made. And although his papa (who is also his sculptor) sees him as more than enough, he sees himself as less. Because he isn’t a real live boy. But he does have a gift. In a world of half-truths and fake news, his nose… knows.

So when he sets off into the world, Pinocchio finds that he can smell a rat. And also ride in a whale. And act like an ass (when he gets turned into one). And outwit a cat and outfox a fox. And eventually… save his papa, Geppetto.

And in doing all these things, he proves himself real and gets out alive. He becomes a real live boy… or does he?

Let your imagination come alive in our brand-new ACO Families production Pinocchio. With an original score played live on stage by ACO Families musicians, this reimagined tale is filled to the brim with joy, wonder and just a touch of real magic. 

Written by award-winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer (Magic Beach, Are We There Yet?), with an original score by Bryony Marks (Barracuda, Summer Heights High), and directed by  Tim McGarry (There’s a Sea in My Bedroom, Boy Swallows Universe), Pinocchio is a celebration of courage, love and the spark that makes us human.

For more information click here

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