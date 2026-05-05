The Redland Art Awards is a nationally recognised, biennial contemporary painting prize delivered by Redland Art Gallery, with a long-standing history now entering its third decade.

Entries are open to artists who are Australian citizens or permanent residents, who currently reside in Australia, and are aged 18 years or over at the opening of the prize on Tuesday 5 May 2026.

In 2026, the Redland Art Awards primary award is an acquisitive prize of $20,000, second prize is $6,000 and the third prize is $3,000. Additionally, there is the Meredith Foxton People’s Choice Award of $1,000, proudly sponsored by Redland Yurara Art Society Inc, and the RAMP Member’s Choice Award of $500.

Medium / Category: Painting

Key dates:

Entries open: Tuesday 5 May 2026

Tuesday 5 May 2026 Entries close: Monday 21 September 2026 at 3.00pm

Monday 21 September 2026 at 3.00pm Finalists notified: by 21 October 2026

by 21 October 2026 Exhibition dates: 29 November 2026 – 22 January 2027

29 November 2026 – 22 January 2027 Awards announced: Friday 27 November 2026

Friday 27 November 2026 People’s Choice announced: 22 January 2027

Award categories and prizes:

First Prize: $20,000 acquisitive award

$20,000 acquisitive award Second Prize: $6,000

$6,000 Third Prize: $3,000

$3,000 Meredith Foxton People’s Choice Award: $1,000

$1,000 RAMP Member’s Choice Award: $500

Image credits: