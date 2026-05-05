The Redland Art Awards is a nationally recognised, biennial contemporary painting prize delivered by Redland Art Gallery, with a long-standing history now entering its third decade.
Entries are open to artists who are Australian citizens or permanent residents, who currently reside in Australia, and are aged 18 years or over at the opening of the prize on Tuesday 5 May 2026.
In 2026, the Redland Art Awards primary award is an acquisitive prize of $20,000, second prize is $6,000 and the third prize is $3,000. Additionally, there is the Meredith Foxton People’s Choice Award of $1,000, proudly sponsored by Redland Yurara Art Society Inc, and the RAMP Member’s Choice Award of $500.
Medium / Category: Painting
Key dates:
- Entries open: Tuesday 5 May 2026
- Entries close: Monday 21 September 2026 at 3.00pm
- Finalists notified: by 21 October 2026
- Exhibition dates: 29 November 2026 – 22 January 2027
- Awards announced: Friday 27 November 2026
- People’s Choice announced: 22 January 2027
Award categories and prizes:
- First Prize: $20,000 acquisitive award
- Second Prize: $6,000
- Third Prize: $3,000
- Meredith Foxton People’s Choice Award: $1,000
- RAMP Member’s Choice Award: $500
Image credits:
- RAA Mirra Whale gallery: Redland Art Awards 2024, Artist with winning artwork, first prize, Mirra Whale, Seafood Still Life for Margaret, 2023, oil on canvas. Courtesy of Redland Art Gallery.
- Redland Art Gallery: Selection of finalists’ artworks, Redland Art Awards 2024. Photograph by Louis Lim.
- Redland Art Gallery: Selection of finalists’ artworks, Redland Art Awards 2024. Photograph by Louis Lim.
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