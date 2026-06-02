Office 1 at Collins Street Studios:

A great fit for creative businesses, startups and tech teams. The space is open‑plan, light‑filled and priced below market, with genuinely low overheads (power by consumption only). High‑speed Wi‑Fi is included. Office 1 was originally co‑designed with the digital games industry, so it’s temperature‑controlled and built for high heat loads.

Office 3 at Collins Street Studios:

Now open to startup and tech industries, and at an affordable rent. Office 3 is a light filled large open space that comfortably fits your business of up to thirteen people. Originally co‑designed with the digital games industry, so it’s temperature‑controlled and built for high heat loads. Power by consumption only and high‑speed Wi‑Fi is included.

Collins Street Studios

Creative Spaces’ first creative hub in the heart of the city, offering more affordable and adaptive spaces to support the creative sector.

In partnership with the Victorian government, Creative Spaces program provides over 1100 square meters of affordable creative space for creative sector organisations and practitioners in an office environment. Collins Street Studios offers a unique opportunity to co-locate within a community of over 100 professionals providing a platform for collaboration, the sharing of ideas, resources and skills. All spaces are offered at below market rates.