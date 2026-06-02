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Georges River Council

2027 Community Art Spaces Applications now open

Exhibit your work! 2027 Community Art Space Applications are open for the Dragon’s Lair Gallery, HM&G and Clive James Library and Service Centre, Kogarah. Free and paid gallery spaces available.

Expression of Interest

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jul 26, 2026

Accepting applications from

Sydney

Artform

All Arts

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The Dragon’s Lair Gallery space at Hurstville Museum & Gallery and the Clive James Library and Service Centre in Kogarah provide opportunities for both new and established local artists and groups with a connection to the Georges River area to display their work in a professional gallery setting. These spaces are suitable for a wide range of mediums, including, but not limited to, sculpture, painting, photography, and drawing.

View our website Georges River Council – Exhibit Your Work for more information, prices, terms and conditions. Submit applications via Smartygrants Community Art Space application 2027 – Georges River Council 

Applications close Sunday 26 July (11.59pm) 

image 1. Installation view, Bryan Mew exhibition, 2026, Dragons Lair GaIlery, HM&G
image 2. Installation view, Yolanda and Mercedes Vukovich Bedtime Stories exhibition, 2026, Dragons Lair GaIlery, HM&G
image 3. Rachel Fitzhardinge exhibition, Dragons Lair Gallery, 2025, HM&G and DLG gallery floorplan 
image 4. Chinese Paper Club exhibition, Clive James Library, 2026 and exhibition space flooplan 

For more information click here

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