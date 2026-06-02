View our website Georges River Council – Exhibit Your Work for more information, prices, terms and conditions. Submit applications via Smartygrants Community Art Space application 2027 – Georges River Council
Applications close Sunday 26 July (11.59pm)
image 1. Installation view, Bryan Mew exhibition, 2026, Dragons Lair GaIlery, HM&G
image 2. Installation view, Yolanda and Mercedes Vukovich Bedtime Stories exhibition, 2026, Dragons Lair GaIlery, HM&G
image 3. Rachel Fitzhardinge exhibition, Dragons Lair Gallery, 2025, HM&G and DLG gallery floorplan
image 4. Chinese Paper Club exhibition, Clive James Library, 2026 and exhibition space flooplan
For more information click here