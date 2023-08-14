An online gallery changing the tide to empower artists

In Artnet’s 2022 report surveying the international art world, art by women accounted for around 3.3% of all auction sales between 2008 and mid-2022. SINGULART is a global online art and design gallery here to change that disparity, with the platform boasting 10,000 artists, nearly 50% of whom are female.

With the ethos ‘to empower artists’, SINGULART was founded by French entrepreneurs Vera Kempf and Brice Lecompte in 2017. The platform has a worldwide presence in 165 countries and, in 2021, received EU€60 million (AU$84.5 million) in funding from new and existing investors – the largest amount in the culture sector worldwide.

Kempf said in a media release: ‘This fundraising is a strong signal showing artists that we are here to stay and have the means to support them in the long term. In a post-pandemic world, artists need new ways to distribute their original creations more than ever before and art enthusiasts are seeking more creativity in their daily lives.’

This commitment to gender equity and inclusion is reflected in the company itself, with females making up 55% of the workforce and 40% of the Board of Directors and Executive.

SINGULART’s community includes over 9000 engaged art and design collectors (with over 20,000 registered in total). Its first-ever collector Lucia Koch was drawn to the site because she ‘felt the need for an online, easily accessible way to commission art pieces’.

In five years, the platform has sold over 44,000 original artworks, with more than 123 artists selling exclusively on SINGULART. Among them are Thai painter Ta Byrne and Polish artist Wooten Babski.

In 2019, SINGULART was the first online art gallery to exhibit at a physical art fair, expanding its footprint across an art world that many may face barriers entering. Since then, it has presented works by an array of artists at SCOPE Art Show New York, Aqua Art Miami, Affordable Art Fair and more.

Measuring SINGULART’s global and social impact

Embarking on the mission to support artists and celebrate creativity, SINGULART launched its inaugural SINGULART Awards in 2022, which engaged the community to choose their favourite artist. A jury panel – Regional Managing Director of Ramsay Fairs, Julie Constant, and Editor in Chief of ICON Magazine, Inga Griese – then selected and awarded Painter of the Year, Sculptor of the Year and Photographer of the year.

Artists can apply to be platformed on SINGULART and expose their work to more than three million collectors through the platform’s newsletters, digital marketing, editorial content and social media. Artists have the freedom to set their own prices, while working with the dedicated Creator Care Team to advise on every step along the way, including shipping and administrative procedures.

The company also prioritises transparency, diversity and inclusion, with its 2022 impact report highlighting three pillars moving forward: contributing to a more inclusive art world, reducing environmental footprint and supporting social commitments.

One such philanthropic initiative was a collaboration between SINGULART artist Ashvin Harrison and tennis player Ash Barty during the January 2022 Australian Open. Together, the two created a one-off artwork that was auctioned online on SINGULART, and raised EU€30,000 (AU$50,750) for the Make-A-Wish foundation. SINGULART has also partnered with Doctors of the World, Art as Remedy and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to drive home the power of creativity for social cause.

Co-Founders Kempf and Lecompte highlight their hopes for the future of SINGULART: ‘Our goal is to help transform the art market and make a clear contribution to a more diverse and inclusive society. We are lucky to have relationships with more than 14,000 artists, so when we discuss the environment or inclusivity, it has the power to resonate from within and create a real impact.’

