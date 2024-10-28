News

 > Sponsored

A festival showcasing the diversity and strength of Muslim women

Over a weekend in November, Muslim Agenda will feature an extensive program of talks and workshops.
28 Oct 2024 11:05
Thuy On
Two young women in white loose clothing and veils on their heads looking at one another.

Writing and Publishing

Muslim Agenda Co-Directors, Sara Mansour and Aishah Ali. Photo: Vemodalen Media.

Share Icon

Muslim Agenda celebrates the voices, creativity and strength of Muslim women in all their diversity. This landmark event, which takes place on the weekend of 9-10 November 2024, is a showcase of community leaders, trailblazers, artists and other speakers who will come together for two days of thought-provoking panels, hands-on workshops and interactive installations.

First established in Sydney in 2022 as Australia’s first Muslim Women’s Festival, the Muslim-led collective this year returns with the same objective: empowerment, enrichment and elevation. For the first time, events will occur at the Immigration Museum – a perfect setting to honour the fact that many of the guests have come from far and away before making Australian home.

The Festival features over 60 Australian Muslim women, including Olympian Tina Rahimi, Senator Fatima Payman, author Yassmin Abdel-Magied, Dr Bushra Othman and many more. Each of these expert speakers are trailblazers in their fields and bring a wealth of knowledge in a range of panel talks and Q&A sessions over the two days.

Muslim Agenda is, after all, a gathering of voices by and for diverse Muslim women. Its program highlights the resilience and complexity of navigating multiple identities, as well as challenging stereotypes and confronting barriers both within the wider society and within their own communities. 

Visitors will be able to learn from successful Muslim women, build networks and foster collaborations during this weekend of illuminating and inspiring events. 

With over 30 talks and workshops available, there will be something to pique interest and curiosity. From conversations about the cost of free speech, to connections in the digital age, to advocating against racism on the front lines and dealing with being visibly Muslim in media, the Festival is sure to spark some robust discussion. 

For a more interactive and creative experience, there is a calligraphy workshop (for kids), a ‘Paint ‘n’ Sip’ Session (with mocktails, not alcohol), an Islamic ‘crafternoon’, and events platforming poetry, henna and even Taekwondo. There are also learning sessions about destigmatising divorce and navigating financial literacy.

Food for thought? Certainly! But attendees won’t go literally hungry either as over two dozen stalls and food trucks will be stationed at the Museum to sate any appetite.

Discover the full program of Muslim Agenda at Immigration Museum.
Please note to attend workshops, a day or weekend pass needs to be purchased.
Muslim Agenda is presented in collaboration with Immigration Museum and Arts House and supported by AusRelief as the charity partner.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Woman holding up ceramic cups made in workshop.
Features

Tips on how to run a creative workshop

From veteran workshop presenters to seasoned participants, ArtsHub shares their tips for success.

Gina Fairley
a colour photo of the Hollywood sign on the hill in California
Features

10 Hollywood actors who also write fiction

Want to know whether your favourite actor can also wield a pen? Here are some novels you can check out.

Thuy On
Woman covering her face and peeking through fingers. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Edenglassie. Picture on left is a headshot of a smiling middle aged woman with short grey hair brushed back. On the right is an orange book cover decorated by vintage rifles and spears.
News

Another glittering award for Melissa Lucashenko, as she takes out the ARA Historical Prize

The much feted writer adds a couple more trophies to her cabinet for her acclaimed 2024 novel.

Madeleine Swain
Two panels. On the left is a photo of John Safran, a man with fair hair and a beard. He's holding up glasses to his face. On the right is the cover of this book, 'Squat' that features him peering over a wall.
Reviews

Book review: Squat, John Safran 

Australian satirist’s latest prank works better in theory than in practice.

Ash Brom
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login