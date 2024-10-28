A festival showcasing the diversity and strength of Muslim women

Muslim Agenda celebrates the voices, creativity and strength of Muslim women in all their diversity. This landmark event, which takes place on the weekend of 9-10 November 2024, is a showcase of community leaders, trailblazers, artists and other speakers who will come together for two days of thought-provoking panels, hands-on workshops and interactive installations.

First established in Sydney in 2022 as Australia’s first Muslim Women’s Festival, the Muslim-led collective this year returns with the same objective: empowerment, enrichment and elevation. For the first time, events will occur at the Immigration Museum – a perfect setting to honour the fact that many of the guests have come from far and away before making Australian home.

The Festival features over 60 Australian Muslim women, including Olympian Tina Rahimi, Senator Fatima Payman, author Yassmin Abdel-Magied, Dr Bushra Othman and many more. Each of these expert speakers are trailblazers in their fields and bring a wealth of knowledge in a range of panel talks and Q&A sessions over the two days.

Muslim Agenda is, after all, a gathering of voices by and for diverse Muslim women. Its program highlights the resilience and complexity of navigating multiple identities, as well as challenging stereotypes and confronting barriers both within the wider society and within their own communities.

Visitors will be able to learn from successful Muslim women, build networks and foster collaborations during this weekend of illuminating and inspiring events.

With over 30 talks and workshops available, there will be something to pique interest and curiosity. From conversations about the cost of free speech, to connections in the digital age, to advocating against racism on the front lines and dealing with being visibly Muslim in media, the Festival is sure to spark some robust discussion.

For a more interactive and creative experience, there is a calligraphy workshop (for kids), a ‘Paint ‘n’ Sip’ Session (with mocktails, not alcohol), an Islamic ‘crafternoon’, and events platforming poetry, henna and even Taekwondo. There are also learning sessions about destigmatising divorce and navigating financial literacy.

Food for thought? Certainly! But attendees won’t go literally hungry either as over two dozen stalls and food trucks will be stationed at the Museum to sate any appetite.

Discover the full program of Muslim Agenda at Immigration Museum.

Please note to attend workshops, a day or weekend pass needs to be purchased.

Muslim Agenda is presented in collaboration with Immigration Museum and Arts House and supported by AusRelief as the charity partner.