News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: William Shakespeare’s Reservoir Dogs, St Martin’s Theatre

How does a mash-up of Shakespeare and Tarantino work exactly?
30 Oct 2024 15:57
Kim Hitchcock
Two men are fighting with swords in 'William Shakespeare's Reservoir Dogs.' One man is on the ground. There are a couple of people on the sidelines looking on.

Theatre

‘William Shakespeare’s Reservoir Dogs’. Photo: Tom Noble.

Share Icon

At first glance the combination of the Bard and Quentin Tarantino seems like an odd choice for a mash-up show. However, The Ghostlight League has shown in its previous adaptations of Aliens and Ghostbusters that it can make this work and William Shakespeare’s Reservoir Dogs does not disappoint. 

The show is a scene-by-scene retelling of the original movie with some small changes to the core story. The film is about a gang attempting a bank robbery, but it goes very wrong, and they start to suspect that one of their crew is a police informant. The play transports this story to Elizabethan England with the crew robbing a carriage using swords as opposed to guns.

Steven Hopley’s adaptation cleverly takes the original film’s dialogue and converts it into Shakespearean English, while also adding in extra parts for the show and some funny references to famous Shakespeare lines. This mostly works well, though at times it feels a little overwritten in its attempt to make the dialogue as authentic as possible. 

As the source material requires the depiction of violence and some tragic scenes, this poses a difficulty as the mash-up nature lends itself more to comedy, so it’s harder to make the dramatic scenes work. Audience members may be caught between laughing at the dialogue or being engaged in the human suffering. 

The ensemble cast does a great job of transferring their characters from the film into the world of the play, while also giving them the feel of characters that Shakespeare may have written.

Moments of parody are successfully switched to the tragic elements as are the movements between present and past flashbacks.

Set design consists of a tavern where the initial meetings between the gang take place, with a stage at the back for a band to play. The simple technique of projecting the location of a scene on the back wall enables the switching from the tavern location to the woods and back again without the need for any set changes. As only two locations are needed, this is a good solution and also helps keep the action moving as there are a lot of short scenes. Director Rob Lloyd does a good job of making it all work smoothly. 

The soundtrack to Tarantino’s film is one of the highlights of the original film and having a live band play versions of those classic tracks is an inspired move. These songs are also adapted into Shakespearean lyrics and the use of period-appropriate instruments and melodies creates a wonderful combination. It is worth the price of admission for the music alone. 

The show does have a couple of barriers to entry: it works much better if you have seen the original film, and it helps if you are comfortable with Shakespearean dialogue and have some knowledge of his plays. Otherwise, William Shakespeare’s Reservoir Dogs may be too difficult to follow. If you meet these two criteria, however, then this is a highly recommended play.

Read: Exhibition review: Lindy Lee’s Ouroboros and exhibition, NGA

This show is billed as the conclusion to the trilogy of Shakespeare/film mash-ups, but hopefully it isn’t the last time we see The Ghostlight League in action. 

William Shakespeare’s Reservoir Dogs by Steven Hopley
Irene Mitchell Studio, 44 St Martins Lane, South Yarra, Victoria 
Director: Rob Lloyd 
Producers: Cassandra Hart and Rob Lloyd @ The Ghostlight League
Musical Direction: Chloe Towan
Production Design: Cassandra Hart and Rob Lloyd
Costuming and Props: Donna Prince, Cassandra Hart, Rob Lloyd
Sound: Sandro Falce
Lighting: Patrick Slee
Cast: Cassandra Hart, Elysia Janssen, Rik Brown, Corey M Glamuzina, Jennifer Speirs, Donna Prince, Peter Mitrousis Kothe, Lore Burns, Liliana Braumberger, Zac Rose, Adam White, Chloe Towan

Tickets: $38.37-$43.66

William Shakespeare’s Reservoir Dogs will be performed until 2 November 2024.

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Music
More
Sponsored

From theatre to fashion and everything in between... six crowd-pleasers in the arts

2025 season launches, plus a festival, membership program and end of the year dance extravaganza.

ArtsHub
A black and white shot of the exterior of theatre in the 1960s with people in front of it using a pedestrian crossing. The Footbridge Theatre.
Features

Sydney’s beloved Footbridge Theatre is making a grand return

The theatre launched some of our biggest stars and is reopening after nearly 20 years, writes Laura Ginters.

The Conversation
Singer Esperanza Spalding with her back turned to the camera. She has a jacket with the words 'life force' and is carrying some pink flowers. Her brown hair is styled in cornrows.
Reviews

Music review: Esperanza Spalding, Hamer Hall

Esperanza Spalding was part musical theatre, part performance art, all entertainment.

Joshua So
Karla Dickens, '#2 Rise and Fall', Inkjet prints. Recipient of the 2024 Windmill Trust Scholarship. A brown-skinned woman in a witchy outfit sitting on a shopping trolley filled with plastic waste as teh ground around them is flooded.
News

Opportunities and awards

Scholarship for landscape artists, winners of The Reading Prize and more!

Celina Lei
ArtsHub has conducted a poll to discover the best Australian plays of the twenty-first century.
Features

The 5 best Australian plays of the 21st century

ArtsHub conducted a poll of some of the country's most prestigious theatre professionals to determine the best Australian plays of…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login