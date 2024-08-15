Theatre review: The Heart Whispers and Whirls, Shirley Burke Theatre

What happens when seven women and female-identifying creatives from South Sudan, India, Iran, Aotearoa and the Balkans congregate in the name of artistic expression?

A mesmerising kaleidoscope of multilingual poetry, folk songs, dance and shadow puppetry emerge.

Dr Nela Trifkovic is a Bosnian-Australian vocalist and composer whose artistic practice encompasses music, theatre and performance installations. Trifkov, in collaboration with the two members of Saray Illuminado Femme Trio, Irine Vela and Kelly Dowall, masterminded the multidisciplinary ensemble, The Resonant Heart. The ensemble returns to stage with The Heart Whispers and Whirls, following their successful performance at the Melbourne Recital Centre, which was described as ‘a ritualistic feast of ancient ways of knowing’.

The Heart Whispers and Whirls is a safe space that invites the audience to travel around the globe in 60 minutes under the expert guidance of incredibly talented artists.

The performance opens with a haunting voice resonating throughout the theatre. As the hum expands to embrace everyone on stage, the audience is invited to join in, creating an inclusive atmosphere that underpins the rest of the show to foster a sense of shared conversation.

The ensemble features a simple yet striking aesthetic, arranged in a semi-circle. Some artists root themselves to the floor, while others stand, creating a dynamic interplay with those seated on wooden stools. Together, they transform the space into stories that resonate with both the present and distant past.

Dr. Elnaz Sheshgelani’s shadow puppetry provides a backdrop for the unfolding narratives of life’s surges and trepidations intertwined with a celebration of cultural exchange and diversity. Her puppets narrate compelling stories from distant lands, embodying various shapes, creatures, birds and plants.

Sheshgelani merged ancient and modern cultural influences as she transitioned between puppet master and collaborator with the ensemble through song and dance. Her ability to seamlessly weave these elements together enhances the richness and depth of the storytelling experience on stage.

Alongside the spoken word, infectious vocals and striking puppetry, a diverse array of instruments is on display. Their melodies weave together the echoes of history with the present and future.

In her native Nuer, Nyaluelit ‘Lizzy’ Kouth, an award-winning changemaker and emerging poet, pays tribute to her grandmother through a captivating spoken word piece that invites the audience to transcend language barriers. Her message serves as a poignant reminder that ‘love between grandmother and granddaughter is forever’.

Iranian-Australia storyteller and Qanun player, Vahideh Eisaei showcases the instrument’s rich, resonant sound, blending together melodies and harmonies that reflect its ancient, emotive nature.

Dr. Sarita McHarg, a distinguished vocalist and Sitarist, showcases her musical expertise honed over 35 years. She draws inspiration from her profound connection to Indian folk culture. In an evocative display, she presents a composition that touches on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic with a touch of levity. Through her music, McHarg emphasises the transformative power of adversity, humorously noting that beauty can arise from even the most trying circumstances.

In her assemblage of the Resonant Heart, Trifkovic features the Saray Iluminado Femme trio, known for their reinterpretation of Sevdah and Sephardic Jewish music. Each member brings a wealth of musical expertise, including the warm overtones of the laouto introduced by Greek Australian composer and musician Irine Vela.

Multi-instrumentalist Kelly Dowall, with her deep interest in Middle Eastern and Balkan musical traditions, adds the Turkish Ney flute, clarinet, frame drum and Koauau Ponga Ihu (nose flute). Notably, all members of the trio also play the frame drum, while Trifkovic herself contributes vocals.

The Heart Whispers and Whirls presents a beautifully crafted experience that not only guides the audience through a profound and personal healing journey but also celebrates the performers’ femininity. It creates an inviting space for the audience to immerse themselves in moments of song, laughter, and tears, fostering a shared emotional connection and a sense of vulnerability within the performance.

The Resonant Heart comprises Sudanese poet Nyaluelit ‘Lizzy’ Kuoth, Indian sitarist Sarita McHarg, Iranian artists Vahideh Eisaei and Elnaz Sheshgelani and the Balkan and Sephardic Jewish music trio Saray Iluminado Femme, featuring vocalist Nela Trifkovic, and instrumentalists Irine Vela and Kelly Dowall.

The Heart Whispers and Whirls was performed at the Shirley Burke Theatre, Parkdale, Melbourne on 10 August 2024. Its next iteration will be at the Melbourne Recital Centre on 7 November 2024.

Kelly Dowall