Theatre review: Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime, Genesian Theatre

Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime is the fourth play to baptise the Genesian Theatre Company’s new home in Rozelle. The Company, one of the longest running theatre groups in Sydney, is driven by volunteers and has been in operation for over 80 years.

The newly renovated theatre features a traditional-style red curtain, elevated seating that descends to stage level and seating capacity of about 125.

Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime, written by Constance Cox, is based on a short story by Oscar Wilde. The lead character, Lord Arthur Savile, is engaged to be married to Sybil Merton, but complications occur when his future mother-in-law, Lady Julia Merton, employs a palm reader to find out if there are any secrets in his past. Lady Merton would also like to find out if there will be any unforeseen problems during Savile’s married life with her daughter.

The palm reader, Mr Podgers, is alarmed when he reads Savile’s fortune. Podgers confides to Savile that he does indeed see trouble ahead – as it is written that Savile will commit a murder.

Rather than questioning the validity of the palm reading, Savile is aghast and believes Podgers is credible at his job. Savile decides that he must commit this murder before he gets married so he can have a happy life with his wife. It is this twisted irony, and subverted logic that runs throughout the play.

As is the case in comedies, Savile’s sinister plans continually backfire. Humour is generated by not only the flippant manner with which he sets about planning to commit the perfect murder, but also by his failures and suffering because of his own egotistical behaviour.

There is a deliberate tone of facetiousness and criticism of the institution of marriage that runs through this production. The play is littered with numerous jibes about the misery of matrimony and the gullible nature of the wealthy.

The action takes place in the drawing room of Savile’s house, and the set is coloured in lolly pink and lime green. This serves as a light backdrop against Savile’s murderous plotting and sinister deliberations with his butler and confidant, Baines.

The play is set in London in the 1890s and the costumes are designed to align with the fashion trends of the era. Just like the set design, the lightness of the production is accentuated through costume. This is particularly noticeable when Lady Merton enters with a stuffed seagull sitting in a nest in her hat. Stuffed birds in women’s hats were fashionable at the time, but in this instance the costume designer pushes the boundaries of style a little further, achieving a chuckle from the audience when this reviewer attended.

The performers each complete their roles well; however, at times their voices do not always project into the audience, depending on where they are situated on stage. The role of Podgers, played by Kees Harmsen, is a standout due to his resonant voice projecting clearly and effortlessly into the audience. He plays the corrupt palm-reader convincingly and has a commanding presence on stage.

The subtext of this play is about fate and free will, and the way people believe they must behave in the name of obligation.

This production is the re-creation of a tried and tested audience favourite. It will appeal to those who enjoy the comfort and familiarity of watching of an old-style classic in a community theatre.

Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime

Genesian Theatre

By Constance Cox

Based on the story by Oscar Wilde

Director: Molly Haddon

Assistant Director: Rhea Moloo

Production Director: Helen Kohlhagen

Lighting Designer: Cian Byrne

Set Builder: Tom Fahy

Set, Production, Costume Designer: Molly Haddon

Men’s Costume Designer: Susan Carveth

Dressmakers: Alice Pester, Holly-Jane Cohle

Costume Assistants: Helen Kohlhagen, Ellen Pope, Jelena Hudson

Sound Designer: Rhea Moloo

Stage Manger: Ash Kurian

Theatre Manager: Ali Bendal

Set Construction: Peter Curtis, Paul Gilbert, Paul Haddon, Sean Brehon

Set Assistants: Zoe Young, Tadhg McCarthy, Jelena Hudson, Ellen Pope

Cast: Brock Cramond, Oliver Harcourt-Ham, Catherine Layard, Christopher Hamilton, Julia Burns, Deirdre Campbell, Roslyn Hicks, Kees Harmsen, Amy Silvana Thomas, Sebastian Lodge



Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime will be performed until 7 June 2025.