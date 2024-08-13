News

Festival review: I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A parody musical that takes delight in skewering all things Gwyneth Paltrow.
13 Aug 2024 17:25
Tiffany Barton
A blonde woman with ski goggles on her head wearing a pink skiing outfit.

‘This musical has all the makings of a cult music theatre classic.’ Photo: Mark Senior.

Everybody I want you to take a deep breath. Breathe in. Breathe out. Can you smell that? What’s that smell? (Long pause, the suspense is killing me) IT’S MY VAGINA!!

So begins I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical, a massively camp, madcap, side-splittingly funny romp.

This musical has all the makings of a cult music theatre classic, in the style of The Book of Mormon and The Rocky Horror Show. With over-the-top characters, outrageously funny humour, brilliant satire, hilarious parody and high-camp song and dance numbers. 

The cast is outstanding, with Diana Vickers perfectly parodying the poised and demure Paltrow (‘I’m Gwynnocent!’) using every opportunity to promote her wellness brand Poop, handing out gift bags with jade eggs and poop serum to everyone involved in the court case. Marc Antolin is hilarious as the litigator eye surgeon Terry Sanderson, with a very funny song (‘I’m Slow’) about his onset of dementia as a result of the crash.

Idriss Kargbo is the high-camp judge who performs a fabulous dance routine (choreography by the utterly brilliant Dame Arlene Phillips) with a death drop that brings the house down. Finally, Tori Allen-Martin steals the show with her portrayal of Sanderson’s star-struck lawyer Kristen, who gushes over Gwyneth’s fashion choices, questions her about her celebrity friendships and sends thousands of fangirl emails.

Book and lyrics are by Roger Dipper and Rick Pearson. The songs are all instantly catchy and toe-tapping, with hysterical lyrics and director Shiv Rabheru has pushed the high-camp high-octane parody as far as possible – the performers are clearly having an absolute blast sending up the characters. The atmosphere in the theatre is electric.

Read: Festival reviews: Did You Mean to Fall Like That, The Daughters Of Róisí­n, Beyond Krapp, Edinburgh Festival Fringe

There is nothing to fault about this brilliant production. Created on the smell of an oily Fringe rag, with simple set but stellar writing, choreography, direction and performance, it has all the makings of a major Broadway/West End hit.

I Wish You Well – The Gwneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical will be performed at Underbelly (look for the giant purple cow) until 26 August 2024.

Tiffany Barton

Tiffany Barton is an award winning playwright, actor and independent theatre producer who has toured shows to Melbourne, London and New York. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Curtin University and an MA in Writing for Performance at the Victorian College of the Arts.

