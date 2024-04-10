News

Comedy review: The Ghostlight League – Shakespeare Ghostbusters, St Martin’s Theatre, MICF 2024

If you liketh the bard and the busters of ghosts this is the comedy for you. 
10 Apr 2024
Kim Hitchcock
Shakespeare Ghostbusters. Image is a group of people surrounded by swirling mist pointing weapons and looking out for ghosts.

‘If you like either Shakespeare or Ghostbusters this is a must-see show.’ Photo: Supplied.

Shakespeare and Ghostbusters are an unlikely pairing, but this production of Shakespeare Ghostbusters delightfully brings them together for a retelling of the Ghostbusters movie with the use of Shakespearean dialogue. 

The dialogue is easy to understand, witty and peppered with references to the Bard and Ghostbusters. The ensemble cast works well and are equally adept at physical comedy and line delivery, with the production enhanced by excellent puppetry, which brings the “ghosts” to life. The accompanying bardcore music adds to the show’s atmosphere.

The narrator and cast often break the fourth wall leading to some fun audience interaction that isn’t overdone. Some of the humour does get a bit repetitive, but this is a minor issue. 

If you especially like either Shakespeare or Ghostbusters this is a must-see show. And if you aren’t a particular fan of either, there are still plenty of laughs to be had. 

Tickets: $30-$39

The Ghostlight League – Shakespeare Ghostbusters will be performing at St Martin’s Theatre – Irene Mitchell Studio until 13 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Kim Hitchcock

Kim Hitchcock is a freelance writer based in Melbourne who has an interest in all art forms and enjoys exploring them locally and abroad. He has completed a Master of Art Curatorship at the University of Melbourne and can be reached at kimhuyphanhitchcock@gmail.com

