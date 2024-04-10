Comedy review: The Ghostlight League – Shakespeare Ghostbusters, St Martin’s Theatre, MICF 2024

Shakespeare and Ghostbusters are an unlikely pairing, but this production of Shakespeare Ghostbusters delightfully brings them together for a retelling of the Ghostbusters movie with the use of Shakespearean dialogue.

The dialogue is easy to understand, witty and peppered with references to the Bard and Ghostbusters. The ensemble cast works well and are equally adept at physical comedy and line delivery, with the production enhanced by excellent puppetry, which brings the “ghosts” to life. The accompanying bardcore music adds to the show’s atmosphere.

The narrator and cast often break the fourth wall leading to some fun audience interaction that isn’t overdone. Some of the humour does get a bit repetitive, but this is a minor issue.

If you especially like either Shakespeare or Ghostbusters this is a must-see show. And if you aren’t a particular fan of either, there are still plenty of laughs to be had.

Tickets: $30-$39

The Ghostlight League – Shakespeare Ghostbusters will be performing at St Martin’s Theatre – Irene Mitchell Studio until 13 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).