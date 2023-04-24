News

 > Performing Arts > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Dylan Moran, We Got This, Hamer Hall, MICF

A shambolic and disappointing show from a cult favourite.
24 Apr 2023
Thuy On

Performing Arts

‘Moran’s desultory routine lacked cohesion and a clear narrative.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Best known as the surly, cantankerous bookseller in Black Books, a TV series first produced in 2000 that then developed a cult following, Dylan Moran’s schtick as a stand-alone comic trades a lot on his erstwhile persona. Indeed, as it was in his latest tour to Melbourne, Moran’s on stage performance can appear inseparable to his role as Bernard Black.

They both share the shambolic mien, the perpetual grumpiness and the casual misanthropic worldview. In fact, the title of this particular production, We Got This, felt distinctly at odds with the material that came in dribs and drabs from Moran. It’s a phrase that normally inspires confidence, but here the show revealed more of the Irish comedian’s confusion about changes and progress in modern society. More than once he talked ironically about the trials of being a white, middle-aged, middle-class man in a world beset by gender fluidity and neurodiversity. Back when he was growing up, he reminded his audience (which ranged in age from 20 to 60-plus), men voted conservative, died of avoidable diseases and listened to Eagles covers.

Moran’s maudlin and desultory routine lacked cohesion and a clear narrative. Sometimes his one-liners hit home; other times you had to struggle to understand what his point actually was, so rambling was his delivery. When he introduced a keyboard to the proceedings, there was hope that the lacklustre tempo may become a bit more upbeat but, despite having a good voice, Moran is no musician. He relies, he pointed out, on the bass function, as he haphazardly pushed some keys and sang above the noise. Talk of gaining (and losing) sobriety garnered sympathetic responses from the crowd but disappointingly, for a showman of his calibre, there was no real heart or sustained storytelling in this stop/start, self-indulgent delivery.

Read: Opera review: Ferruccio Furlanetto In Concert, Melbourne Recital Centre

We Got This lacked incisive, insightful commentary; the penis jokes and comments about the differences between men and women just seemed tired and uninspired. Listening to Moran hold forth about a range of topics, it seemed as though he was out of touch and struggling to remain relevant. The whole show actually felt like a montage of Grampa Simpson shaking his fist at the clouds – the meme that attests to a failure to understand and control one’s personal life or wider environment. More tragic than funny.

Dylan Moran: We Got This was performed at Hamer Hall from 21-23 April 2023 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

Related News

Comedy Music Opera Performing Arts Reviews Theatre
More
Reviews

Comedy review: Akau Jambo, Looking for a Visa, The Rubber Chicken, MICF

A South Sudanese comedian makes his Australian debut.

Que Phuong Lam
Reviews

Music Review: Wild, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Series 2

The world premiere performance of a new Australian violin concerto was a wild and wonderful orchestral highlight.

Dr Diana Carroll
Reviews

Opera review: Ferruccio Furlanetto In Concert, Melbourne Recital Centre

A world-class performance that is a bitter reminder of Opera Australia’s slim pickings in Melbourne this year.

Jenna Schroder
Reviews

Theatre review: True West, fortyfivedownstairs

Sibling rivalry resurfaces in this classic Sam Shepard play.

Vanessa Francesca
Reviews

Musical review: La Cage Aux Folles, State Theatre

Pretty and energetic, but dated.

Dennis Clements
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login