Book review: The Best Australian Science Writing 2024, Jackson Ryan and Carl Smith (editors)

Now in its 14th year, The Best Australian Science Writing (TBASW) anthology has returned to shelves with a new edition, featuring a vast range of topics in the world of science.

As always, what is deemed as ‘best’ is subjective. This collection of writing ranges from exploring a Tasmanian ‘slime house’ (not actually made of slime), to the effects of psychedelics on long COVID, all the way to the death of the last King Island emu.

It’s important to note this is not a collection of essays, nor a traditional anthology of storytelling. Indeed, the writing is presented in a narrative format where it can easily be read in any setting. The information included is mostly reader-friendly, and not particularly complex. Some writers are so excited to share their special area of research that their sentences can be long and occasionally riddled with jargon. But, if anything, it proves the passion they have for the sciences.

The Best Australian Science Writing 2024 solidifies the relationship between STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the arts – often they are seen as two completely different areas. This anthology connects the two and provides a vital crossover – for those interested in the arts to explore science topics and for those interested in STEM to engage in the arts.

In the foreword, Corey Tutt brings to attention the importance of recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in STEM environments, both for opening opportunities for Indigenous youth in the sector and bringing diverse experiences to STEM. TBASW contributes to this effort, with a piece by Kaurna/Ngarrindjeri writer India Shackleford and another by Joseph Brookes arguing for Indigenous science to be a stand-alone national science priority.

All in all, it’s a comprehensive anthology with pieces that are intriguing and also scientifically new. If you’re completely foreign to the sciences, and are looking for a place to start, this may not be the book for you just yet, but if you can handle a bit of scientifically rich jargon and topics, this will sate your hunger and, if you need more, there are another 13 previous editions to get you through the year.

The Best Australian Science Writing 2024, Jackson Ryan and Carl Smith (editors)

Publisher: UNSW Press

ISBN: 9781761170157

Format: Paperback

Pages: 304pp

Publication: November 2024

RRP: $32.99