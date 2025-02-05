News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Best Australian Science Writing 2024, Jackson Ryan and Carl Smith (editors)

Now in its 14th iterative, the anthology continues to bring forth a new array of science writing.
5 Feb 2025 17:07
Ella Pilson
Jackson Ryan, on the top. He has a beard and brown hair. Carl Smith on the bottom. He has brown hair and glasses. Their book is on the right, 'The Best Australian Science Writing 2024'. It has a pale blue backgroudn.

Writing and Publishing

Jackson Ryan and Carl Smith. Photos: Supplied.

Share Icon

Now in its 14th year, The Best Australian Science Writing (TBASW) anthology has returned to shelves with a new edition, featuring a vast range of topics in the world of science. 

As always, what is deemed as ‘best’ is subjective. This collection of writing ranges from exploring a Tasmanian ‘slime house’ (not actually made of slime), to the effects of psychedelics on long COVID, all the way to the death of the last King Island emu.  

It’s important to note this is not a collection of essays, nor a traditional anthology of storytelling. Indeed, the writing is presented in a narrative format where it can easily be read in any setting. The information included is mostly reader-friendly, and not particularly complex. Some writers are so excited to share their special area of research that their sentences can be long and occasionally riddled with jargon. But, if anything, it proves the passion they have for the sciences. 

The Best Australian Science Writing 2024 solidifies the relationship between STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the arts – often they are seen as two completely different areas. This anthology connects the two and provides a vital crossover – for those interested in the arts to explore science topics and for those interested in STEM to engage in the arts. 

In the foreword, Corey Tutt brings to attention the importance of recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in STEM environments, both for opening opportunities for Indigenous youth in the sector and bringing diverse experiences to STEM. TBASW contributes to this effort, with a piece by Kaurna/Ngarrindjeri writer India Shackleford and another by Joseph Brookes arguing for Indigenous science to be a stand-alone national science priority.  

Read: Book review: Cold Truth, Ashley Kalagian Blunt

All in all, it’s a comprehensive anthology with pieces that are intriguing and also scientifically new. If you’re completely foreign to the sciences, and are looking for a place to start, this may not be the book for you just yet, but if you can handle a bit of scientifically rich jargon and topics, this will sate your hunger and, if you need more, there are another 13 previous editions to get you through the year.

The Best Australian Science Writing 2024, Jackson Ryan and Carl Smith (editors)
Publisher: UNSW Press
ISBN: 9781761170157
Format: Paperback
Pages: 304pp 
Publication: November 2024
RRP: $32.99

Ella Pilson

Ella Pilson is an author-in-progress based in Naarm (Melbourne). She was shortlisted for the  Hachette Australia Prize for Young Writers and is currently studying the Associate Degree of  Professional Writing & Editing at RMIT. Her opinion pieces have been published in RMIT’s Catalyst.  You can find her on Twitter at @EllaPilson.

Related News

Two panels. On the left is author Curtis Campbell who's bearded and wearing a blue denim jacket. On the right is the cover of his book, 'The House of Rural Realness', which features an illustration of two cows eating a drag queen's yellow wig.
Reviews

Book review: The House of Rural Realness, Curtis Campbell

A story of growing up, friendships, and fierce drag in a rural town. 

Jemimah Brewster
A photographic work depicting two Asian men with eyes closed and a leafy branch reading between them, rendered on grid paper.
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants open for applications, plus winners of GradFoto award, finalists of National Designer Award and National Graduate Showcase, and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is of author Ashley Kalagian Blunt. She has brown hair and is wearing a leather jacket. On the right is the cover of her novel, 'Cold Truth". There are icicles on the background, one dripping with blood.
Reviews

Book review: Cold Truth, Ashley Kalagian Blunt

The freezing temperature is not the only thing that will send chills along your spine.

Erich Mayer
Iconic Melbourne queer bookshop Hare & Hyenas is facing financial hardship and calling on readers for support.
News

Melbourne's historic queer bookshop facing financial hardship

Eighteen months after moving to the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda, the iconic queer bookshop Hares and Hyenas is…

David Burton
Australian publishing is being swallowed by international conglomerates. (Image: Laurianne Langlais on Unsplash)
Features

Australian publishing faces unprecedented consolidation – will it help or hurt local authors?

In a massive sea change for Australian publishing, three independent publishers have been acquired in less than six months. Experts…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login