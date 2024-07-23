Youth arts project wins funding, with young performers excited to be ‘a tiny bit famous’

Good news has arrived for Tantrum Youth Arts, the Hunter Region’s professional youth arts organisation, which has earned both Federal funding from Creative Australia and backing from the City of Newcastle to present a major work at the New Annual festival in September 2024.

The debut work, WonderCity, will be created and performed by 25 young artists from Tantrum Youth Arts, including performers aged nine to 16 and young artists with disability above the age of 18.

Curated by the young artists themselves, WonderCity is part game, part performance and part way-finding adventure, taking audiences on an audio tour through Newcastle’s CBD and inviting them to step into a version of the city as imagined by young people. An Auslan performance is included in the five-day New Annual season.

Tantrum Youth Arts Creative Director Nel Kentish says the funding has allowed the team to eliminate the monetary barrier to access. ‘We’re so proud that with this government support we are to be able to make WonderCity a free event, and to provide access to the WonderCity experience for as many people as we can.

‘We also hope that this work will open up space for important discussions about young people’s role in the development of our fine city, and their place within it.’

Ten-year-old WonderCity ensemble member Gracie Mcilveen is delighted to be involved in the project. ‘I’m quite excited. I like performing and making new friends and discovering how my brain comes to new ideas,’ she says. ‘I would love the audience to feel happy and laugh. And I’m looking forward to being a tiny bit famous.’

Kentish adds that fostering a space for young artists to see themselves represented contributes towards the future wellbeing of the region. ‘It may sound like a cliché, but young people are the future of Newcastle. We see WonderCity as a process where they can feel connected to their place, while appreciating the history and dreaming of the future.’

WonderCity is supported by the City of Newcastle through New Annual’s Made New program, a highly competitive funding initiative offering up to $20,000 in cash, along with marketing, publicity and production support. Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says, ‘The City of Newcastle is committed to supporting local artists and organisations through flagship events such as New Annual, which provide a high-profile platform to showcase their talents. The expressions of interest for the 2024 Made New funding were of a high standard, and I can’t wait to see Tantrum Youth Arts deliver their innovative WonderCity project as part of this year’s New Annual program.’

New Annual is a 10-day festival of art, culture and creativity in the heart of Newcastle.

WonderCity runs from 28 September to 6 October; free, bookings required.