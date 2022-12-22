Vale Tony Barry

An undeniable stalwart of the local film and television industry, with a career spanning five decades, nearly 60 films and dozens of television series, Tony Barry has died after a long illness. He was 81.

Born in Ipswich, Queensland on 28 August 1941, Barry’s first credit on the Internet Movie Database is listed as Skippy: the Bush Kangaroo in 1968. After debuting in such an iconic series, he accrued a total of 160 film and TV credits, with his final role, in four episodes of Marta Dusseldorp’s new series Bay of Fires, due to screen on the ABC next year.

Despite the difficulties caused by his illness, which included the amputation of his leg while making The Time of Our Lives, he was working until shortly before his death, filming as recently as October this year.

He also had a notable theatre career, with his performance in A Local Man, a one-person drama based on Australia’s 16th prime minister Ben Chifley, and specifically written for him by Bob Ellis and Professor Robin McLachlan, critically acclaimed. Opening in Chifley’s home town of Bathurst in 2004, the play then toured the east coast and enjoyed a successful six-week season at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre.

He performed on stage in Australia, New Zealand and Japan and was a ‘proud and serving member of Actors Equity and then the MEAA‘ for his entire career.

Barry’s family released a statement saying: ‘It is with deep sadness that we advise that Australian actor, Tony Barry, has passed away, aged 81. Tony died peacefully this afternoon (21 December 2022) at Murwillumbah, NSW after a long illness.

‘In addition to his acting career, Tony was known for his deep and long-term commitment over many years to volunteer work including Indigenous rights, working as part of rehabilitation programs in the justice system and a range of environmental activism. A celebration of Tony’s life will be held on a date to be set. Tony is survived by his son, Bou Barry, his two granddaughters, his sister, and nieces and nephews.’

Barry’s most notable credits include:

– Harrow – 2018-21 (TV series)

– The Time of Our Lives – 2013/14 (TV series)

– Mystery Road – 2013 (TV mini-series)

– Paper Giants – The Birth of Cleo 2011 (TV mini-series)

– Home by Christmas 2010

– Australia – 2008

– Halifax f.p. – 2000 (TV series)

– Road to Nhill – 1997

– Doing Time for Patsy Cline – 1997

– Shame – 1988

– The Coca Cola Kid – 1985

– Scales of Justice – 1983 (TV series)

– The Dismissal – 1983 (TV mini-series)

– We of the Never Never – 1982

– Goodbye Pork Pie 1981

– I Can Jump Puddles – 1981 (TV mini-series)

– The Odd Angry Shot – 1979

– Little Boy Lost – 1978

– Newsfront – 1977

– The Box – 1975/76 (TV series).

Tony Barry received several awards and nominations over the course of his long career, including a Penguin Award in 1981 for the Best Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Mini-series for his role as Nipper Jackson in the ABC’s Scales of Justice. In 2014 he won the Special Achievement Award from the Film Critics Circle of Australia ‘for his extraordinary contribution to the Australian film industry’.