Vale Sam Clark

Sam Clark's impressive theatre career included producing and acting at Brisbane's Metro Arts, before launching a successful New York company.
29 Aug 2024 10:00
Sam Clark has died aged 40. Image is a Caucasian man with slicked back hair, a clipped greying beard and a big smile. He is wearing a white shirt, dark tie and a grey suit jacket.

Sam Clark, producer and actor, has died aged 40. Image: Supplied.

Brisbane actor and producer Sam Clark has died aged 40.

Clark will be best remembered for his lasting impact on the Brisbane theatre scene from 2006-2013. After graduating from the University of Southern Queensland in his hometown of Toowoomba, Sam formed AS Theatre with his peer Andy Barclay. The independent collective produced The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh and Lazarus Won’t Get Out of Bed, by David Burton, for Metro Arts. Clark starred in both. He also performed in Rabbit by Nina Raine, Risk by Elaine Acworth, Often I Find That I Am Naked by Fiona Sprott and the original production of April’s Fool by David Burton.

Clark was a passionate member of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) and fought for fair working conditions. His values in justice and worker rights were enormously important in his life.

Clark toured schools with BrainStorm productions and Strut and Fret. His screen work included numerous short films. His final work in Australia was the incomplete film Panic. Just 10 days after shooting, Clark left for New York. He would eventually become a citizen of the US in 2020.

In 2018, Clark launched Broadway Crew in New York. It became a successful direct marketing company, offering event staffing and street team services for events in New York. As CEO and founder, Clark facilitated the company’s growth from its headquarters in Times Square.

Sam Clark was diagnosed with glioblastoma in February of 2023. He fought his illness bravely, but died 18 months later. More information about him can be found at the GoFundMe page. His wife and family are encouraging donations to the Glioblastoma Research Organization.

This obituary was written by ArtsHub‘s Brisbane-based feature writer, David Burton, who had a long personal and professional relationship with Clark. For a more detailed and reflective account of his life and impact on the Brisbane theatre sector, visit David’s blog.

