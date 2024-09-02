Vale Jack Hibberd – great Australian playwright and author of Dimboola

News spread across social media at the weekend that the veteran Australian playwright, John Charles “Jack” Hibberd, has died. He was 84.

Also a general practitioner, Hibberd studied medicine at the University of Melbourne, before becoming a registrar at St Vincent’s Hospital in the mid 1960s. His writing and medical careers overlapped, with him continuing to work as a doctor until 1984.

Hibberd was best known, however, for his long and successful writing career. He was an integral part of Melbourne’s theatrical world in the late 1960s and 70s, as a co-founder of the pioneering collective, the Australian Performing Group (APG). The group, which was officially established in 1970, was frequently referred to as The Pram Factory, or simply The Pram, after the group’s now-demolished Carlton home. Hibberd was a member of the APG for a decade and its chairman for two.

As Hibberd once told Holly Myers, the APG had its origins in a production of his early short play cycle Brain Rot – an Evening of Pathology and Violence, Love and Friendship at Melbourne University in 1968. The core group from that production went on to work at the recently opened La Mama Theatre in Drummond Street, in Melbourne’s inner northern suburb of Carlton, establishing the La Mama company, which subsequently evolved into the APG and migrated to the larger Pram Factory around the corner.

La Mama Theatre had been started by Betty Burstall in 1967 and Hibberd’s play, Three Old Friends, was the first play performed there on 29 July of that year. This micro-play has been produced at La Mama in every decade since.

Channelling the style of Beckett, Brecht and Pinter, and producing plays described as ‘a loud, joyful and brilliant noise’ by Australia Plays Transform’s Literary Manager, Tom Healey, Hibberd also wrote the longer plays Who and One of Nature’s Gentlemen, all as part of the Brain Rot season. This series of works solidified the original APG collective, which included performers such as Graham Blundell, Bruce Spence, Kerry Dwyer, Max Gillies and Evelyn Krape (who Hibberd would marry in 1978), the director David Kendall and fellow writers, David Williamson, John Romeril, Tim Robertson and Barry Oakley.

Jack Hibberd. Images: Facebook.

Hibberd’s influence spread nationally following the breakthrough success of Dimboola, which premiered at La Mama in a 1969 production directed by Blundell. The play, which was set during a wedding and invited a level of audience participation, was partly inspired by both Chekhov’s The Wedding and Brecht’s A Respectable Wedding.

A huge commercial success throughout the early 1970s, Dimboola ran for two years and nine months at the theatre restaurant, Whisky À Go Go in Sydney, only ending its run there because the building burnt down. It remains a staple performed by community and amateur theatre groups across the country and has had overseas productions in London, Zurich and Munich.

In 1976 John Duigan directed a feature film based on the play that starred Max Gillies, Bruce Spence and Natalie Bate. Twelve years later the most performed play in Australian history was adapted into a musical by Pat Garvey Enterprises, running for over 2000 performances.

Actor Max Cullen who played Mutton in the film recalled on Facebook that Hibberd’s medical experience came in useful during shooting. ‘What a great bloke and playwright. Good doctor too; he was handy when we were shooting Dimboola. I needed repairs for an arm injury and he was [the] doctor on the spot to stitch me up.’

Dimboola was restaged by Melbourne’s Malthouse Theatre in 2007, in a production directed by Michael Kantor and starring Max Gillies, and in early 2008 returned to its birthplace, La Mama, in a version directed by Rob Chuter.

Dimboola was followed by the monodrama, A Stretch of the Imagination (1971), often regarded as Hibberd’s best work. In a production starring Chinese actor Wei Zong Wan as Monk O’Neil and translated into Mandarin, the play was the first Australian drama to be staged in China. It was also produced in the US, Germany, New Zealand and London. It later became associated with Max Gillies, who won a Theatre Australia Award for playing Monk in 1976, and reprised the role for TV in 1990.

Hibberd’s extensive body of work following Dimboola and Stretch includes theatrical adaptations of classic short stories, such as Gogol’s The Overcoat and Tolstoy’s The Death of Ivan Ilych; further monodramas (which became a speciality for the playwright) such as Female Rhapsodies, Lavender Bags and Mothballs (for women) and From Apes to Apps – A History of the Western World in Ninety Minutes (for men); and two incarceration-themed plays known as the Bedlam Ballads.

Also gracing his resumé are such plays as Domestic Animals, Legacy, Blood Bath, The Crown Versus Alice Spring, The Prodigal Son, Slam Dunk, Peggy Sue, Repossession and The Dutiful Daughter. An Evening with Elizabeth Bowen and Sean O’Faolin were also literary stage adaptations.

Hibberd even wrote a sequel of sorts to Dimboola, with Liquid Amber, which again featured audience participation, this time at a Golden Wedding celebration.

Real-life figures inspired plays such as A Toast to Melba and The Les Darcy Show – focusing on Dame Nellie and the champion boxer respectively.

Jim Daly and Don Bridges in Jack Hibberd’s ‘Killing Time’ at La Mama Courthouse. Photo: Darren Gill.

Fittingly, Hibberd’s final produced play Killing Time had its world premiere back at La Mama. Directed by Denis Moore, this two-hander starred Melbourne theatre stalwarts Jim Daly and Don Bridges. Reviewing for ArtsHub, Kate Mulqueen noted its dark subject matter, ‘the slide towards out-of-touch irrelevance, of death and the obscurity coming for us all’ adding, ‘but Killing Time, with its absurdist comic bent, manages to entertain while clocking us with an existential blow’.

Bridges tells ArtsHub what it was like to work with the veteran. ‘Opening night of Killing Time, Jack’s final play, Carlton Courthouse. Cast on stage waiting to start, but unaware that Jack has decided to explore his beloved Carlton. Half the audience head out searching and return him to the foyer. Ev[elyn Krape] waiting for him says, “Come on Jack, they are waiting to start” to which he replies, “I’ve got to get a wine first”.’

Hibberd’s legacy comprises a huge body of work, but it’s the specifically Australian approach to that work that will continue to resonate.

Theatre historian, playwright, director and academic Dr Robert Reid tells ArtsHub: ‘Jack Hibberd’s work as a playwright left an indelible mark on Australia. Not only on Australian plays, but on the way some Australians speak. The ironically overly literary reaching for erudition amid florid descriptions of sporting achievement, that’s Hibberd. His work was never afraid to demand more from its audience. His work expects an audience to be smart, well read and a little clinically detached. Dan Schlusser did some great remounts of Hibberd’s work that really showed how epic it could be.’

Jack Hibberd (12 April 1940 to 31 August 2024) is survived by his wife Evelyn Krape and four children – Lily and James from a first marriage, and Spike and Molly.