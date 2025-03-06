Tributes and celebrations for Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary

This year marks 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen – arguably one of the greatest novelists that ever lived. In her homeland of Hampshire, England, residents are expecting a tourist boom, with many festivals, balls, conventions, lectures, workshops, performances and themed tours in the offing. Though Austen only ever produced six (completed) novels, gently lampooning and exploring late 18th century social life, the wit, sense and sensibilities of her works have left a lasting impression on both literature and popular culture. There have been countless iterations of her fiction across stage, film and books in all manner of sequels, prequels and adaptations, from soft porn, to crime, to fantasy.

Coming up is a new three-part BBC documentary series called Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius, which explores how she reinvented the novel, and draws on surviving letters written by the author, as well as interviews with contemporary novelists, actors who’ve portrayed her characters and historical experts of her time and age.

Closer to home, a new adaptation of perhaps her most beloved book, Pride and Prejudice, has just been mounted by Queensland Theatre.

Not surprisingly, the Jane Austen Society of Australia (JASA) has plenty of events lined up this year, including a trivia event, a choral evensong and various talks on an array of topics, including the single woman in Austen’s era and the trials of bringing Austen’s works to stages around the world.

Founded in 1989, JASA is an organisation boasting a membership of academics and scholars, but “mostly enthusiastic amateurs who meet to discuss the genius of Austen and to explore the era that gave rise to her,” according to its website.

ArtsHub reached out to a couple of industry people to figure out why Austen is such an enduring force and to offer their tributes.

Writer and critic Suzannah Conway

Conway, who recently reviewed Queensland Theatre’s production Pride & Prejudice, says, “Jane Austen’s work has survived for over 200 years predominantly because she is a brilliant storyteller and wordsmith, crafting a unique style that is as accessible and relevant today as it was in her era. Austen’s distinctive character development, blending narration with a key character’s feelings and inner thoughts, linked the literary style of the 18th century ‘sentimentality’ novel to the more realistic and in-depth analysis of the great 19th century works to come. Her work is seen as the forerunner of the ’modern’ novel.

“Equivalent perhaps to the Bridget Jones of her day, her subtle and sometimes wicked use of social commentary makes her work fun and popular. It is often informed by the quirky personalities she meets and parodies in small town, middle-class rural England. The use of archaic language of the period makes it seem even more exotic and charming. With a style that is fresh, witty, often ironic but always truthful, her work is both eminently readable and enduring.”

Actor and writer Christine Davey

Davey describes herself as “Jane’s BFF”.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged (by me at least) that if Jane Austen were alive today, followed my socials or, at a pinch, shopped at the same supermarket as me, we’d be the best of friends. We share the sarcasm gene. We enjoy sitting in the corner at parties and quietly – or not so quietly – judging. We like to go on long walks in the countryside. We use words as acidic weapons because they are the most renewable weapon source available. We are – to be plain – kindred spirits and the only fly in the ointment of this most remarkable of friendships is that Jane died a couple of centuries ago and never knew of my impending existence.

“Many loved ones have pointed out to me that I have more images of Jane in my house than actual family members. A recent sorting out of my books confirmed that I have seven copies of Pride and Prejudice (because you never know when you’ll need another) six copies of Persuasion and four copies of Sense and Sensibility. I have three copies of the complete collection, but that’s just mandatory.

“My love for Jane is easily explained. Of course she was a great writer and, by all accounts, a fine raconteur, loyal sibling and dedicated daughter. Her sister Cassandra stated that she was playful, a prankster and, I have no doubt, she had a tremendously dextrous eye-roll. Of course, she was ahead of her time in espousing that women had brains and wits and worth and could be something other than housewives or maids or school mistresses.

“Of course, she died young (42) and we can only guess as to what further literary glories she may have accomplished with more decades at her disposal. But, mostly, my love for Jane is about Jane herself. A woman with talent and tenacity. A woman who wrote at a tiny desk (yes, I’ve done the pilgrimage to her house in Chawton, do you even have to ask?). A woman who suffered myriad health problems and poverty and through it all seems to have kept writing the most incredibly brilliant words.

“I love Jane Austen because she made the world a better place because of her living in it.”

Historic novelist, Lucy Sussex

Sussex, whose latest book is Outrageous Fortunes, says, “She’s very, very funny. But at the same time, she’s got a lot of insight. Her books are really all about economics, about women having to decide, ‘Well, if I am to marry, how am I going to survive? And is love enough?’ As for influencing my own work… Austen’s a masterclass of structure if you are interested in the fine-tuning of a sentence. Just by reading her you learn how to structure a paragraph, how to write sentences with a sting in the tail.”

Academic, teacher, editor, reviewer and poet Devika Brendon

Brendon says, “Some people are turned off Jane Austen because of the hype and fandom created around the cornucopia of recent movies. She has been belittled as a ‘mere’ romance novelist, and there has been a lot of heavy breathing directed at the portrayal of her heroes. But, for me, her syntax is what sets her apart. Her phrasing, her diction and her clear-cut characterisation, with dialogue that vividly presents the idioms and context of each person in a scene, bring me back to each book, where I find a new aspect to appreciate each time.

“She was one of the first writers in English to present the inner workings of her female protagonist’s minds, and their development in understanding through experience and self-evaluation. Think about it: we are never given a detailed description of the appearance or attire of any of the characters. That is the concern of the TV series and movies. We are taken beyond the surface and given insight into what they think and feel. Austen’s writing has influenced me to aim for precision and clarity in my own writing: particularly in creating connection between characters and their contexts, and the subtle verbal dynamics between people that express their psychological state.”