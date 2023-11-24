This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

PHOTO 2024 program revealed with photography trail in the CBD and beyond

The biennial photography festival PHOTO 2024 will present free outdoor art trails and cornerstone exhibitions, including a number of world and Australian premieres.

Your 2023-2024 summer exhibition planner

ArtsHub’s “must see” exhibition picks for this summer, in an easy state-by-state planner.

‘Free the art!’: artist in dialogue with state collection highlights gaps in digital access

A recent artist residency has looked into levels of online access to artworks held in Australian art collections. The results reveal there is more work to do in this space.

Music programs for youths on the fringe

Addressing the widening gap in music education for youths with a different demographic in mind.

Powerful collaboration drives dance residency

First Collective Residencies by Australasian Dance Collective and BlakDance will run for two years with eight First Nations resident choreographers.

The top arts news from the Amplify Collective

The trajectory of remote First Nations fashion

First Nations fashion, from remote Australia, takes wearable art to city streets. Involvement in the sector has the potential for remote artists to assert agency, share stories and build economic futures.

Take us as we are – empowering neurodivergent and disabled experiences in the arts

The arts industry has a long way to go in accommodating creatives and audiences who do not conform to dominant, ableist narratives.

Returning to Country and supporting regional arts

First Nations artists Gordon Hookey, Ivy Minniecon and curator Angelina Hurley speak about their participation in Bundaberg’s annual Milbi Festival and the importance of supporting regional First Nation arts.

Top reviews for the week

Exhibition review: Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs, Australian Museum ★★★★★

A harmonious blend of ancient wonders and modern innovation that explores the life of the illustrious pharaoh, Ramses the Great.

Book review: I Don’t, Clementine Ford ★★★★

Clementine Ford shows us how life could be for women if they weren’t shackled to marriage.

Opera Review: The Marriage of Figaro, State Opera SA ★★★★

Mozart’s delightful opera buffa gets a modern makeover.

Theatre review: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre ★★★★

Edward Albee’s excoriating exploration of an embattled marriage returns for another spin.

Theatre Review: Dirty Birds, Heath Ledger Theatre, WA ★★★★

Dirty Birds explores the off-centre symmetry of sisterhood in a context of anxious absurdity.

Career and education chatter this week

Education in brief: looking ahead to fresh arts learning in 2024

The NGV launches its program for teachers and students in 2024, while the Sydney Opera House reveals offerings for young audiences.

Why I’m studying… Honours in Performing Arts (Dance) at WAAPA

West Australian dancer Annmarie Clifton-James graduated from WAAPA in 2022, but chose to continue study with an Honours year. She talks us through the course and her new passion for motion capture.

