A new chapter for The Little Bookroom in Melbourne

The Little Bookroom, a cornerstone of Melbourne’s literary scene for over six decades, has recently reached its initial fundraising efforts to support what they’re calling ‘a new chapter’. The funds will allow the store to re-open in a new location – East Brunswick Village – within months.

After weathering recent challenges, this milestone reflects Michael Earp’s (former store manager and now the new owner of The Little Bookroom) commitment to literacy and local culture – but also the community’s deep love for the world’s oldest children’s bookshop. Generous donors contributed through a recent fundraising campaign to meet the initial target goal. Earp spoke to ArtsHub about this fundraising effort and their new position.

What’s the history behind The Little Bookroom?

Earp: The Little Bookroom has been a Melbourne institution of children’s literature since it first opened its doors 65 years ago in 1960. Founded by Albert Ullin OAM, it has long sought to bring a wide and diverse range of engaging books to readers of all ages. Having held numerous locations since its Melbourne CBD origins, this latest move is part of my new ownership, having taken the baton from The Lambert family who were custodians for 17 years.

I’ve dedicated my entire career to children’s literature – both in my working life and my studies – including having managed The Little Bookroom for five years and being named Bookseller of the Year by the Australian Booksellers Association in 2021. Being able to continue Albert’s extraordinary legacy is exhilarating and a task I don’t take on lightly.

But the response from the community to my call out for support has been astounding, humbling and heartening. To have the initial target of $40k reached in just two weeks proves to me beyond a doubt what this bookshop means to everyone, be they locals who shop with us, authors and illustrators who are returning the support they’ve felt from The Little Bookroom over the years, and others from the book industry who believe that a rising tide lifts all boats – we’re genuinely in this together.

What are the plans for its relocation? Are you going to change any particular aspect of the bookshop?

Earp: The new location will bring with it a number of advantages, but the top of that list is the capacity to once again host events in store. Being purposefully designed to easily hold Book Launches, Book Clubs, Story Times, Creative Workshops and Teacher/Librarian education sessions will provide countless opportunities for young readers (of any age) to connect with creators and other readers.

Thanks to East Brunswick Village’s easy parking and accessible public transport, it’ll become a regular destination for anyone seeking an extensive range of children’s and young adult titles and recommendations from specialist staff with decades of experience.

What are your thoughts on falling reading rates and how do you propose to make reading more welcoming and accessible for kids?

Earp: It’s a tough one to answer because there’s no simple solution. I’m certain that celebrating the joy of reading and making meaningful connections with books, stories and storytellers helps make it feel less of an insurmountable task, especially for young readers.

Humans crave stories, so making sure there’s something on the shelf for every kind of reader – no matter how reluctant or avid – is a great way to start. Sharing a love of books begins with loving them passionately yourself, and passion is something I have in spades.

