The festival that wants to put a scientist in every pub

With humble beginnings and pretty much a one-woman gig, Beaker Street Festival in Hobart will return this year in August for its ninth iteration. The ethos of the festival is not just about combining art and science, but providing a platform where these disciplines – often seen as tail ends of a spectrum – can collaborate and redefine themselves.

It’s not every day that you come across an aspiring magazine journalist turned aspiring dog psychologist turned evolutionary biologist, but Beaker Street Festival Founder and Executive Director, Dr Margo Adler, is exactly that.

What she’s interested in is to make scientific knowledge more engaging and digestible through storytelling, which led her to establish the not-for-profit organisation, Beaker Street, in 2016. A year later, she began placing scientists in conversation with anyone who’d want to speak with them – in a pub.

“Tasmania has the highest number of scientists per capita than any other place in Australia,” Adler tells ArtsHub, “and I really wanted to provide them with a platform to share their knowledge and research, but in plain language and through casual conversations.”

The Roving Scientist Bar thus became a flagship program of the Beaker Street Festival, this year returning to Hope & Anchor, Australia’s oldest continuously licensed pub. Over 150 Australian scientists will be stationed at a table over the course of three days (13-16 August), with experts on topics from Gg(fear of sharks) to dark matter.

2025 Beaker Street Festival highlights

The overarching themes for 2025 are death, pleasure and humanity, with talks, tours and events questioning what it means to ‘live well, die better, connect deeper and stay curious in an increasingly complex world’.

Come Again? An Evening of Sex and Science features a panel of scientists and pleasure experts alongside a giant clitoris puppet and peer-reviewed innuendo; while Melbourne grown dating game show, Human Love Quest, makes its Tasmanian debut.

In No One’s Getting Out of Here Alive, death experts Bec Lyons, Tui Davidson and Luke Cripps lead the conversation, joined by First Nations insights from Theresa Sainty and Dr Zoe Rimmer.

Those looking to fulfil their Northern Lights dreams can learn from the pros in Chasing Auroras or learn about constellations with astrophysicist and Wiradjuri woman Dr Kirsten Banks in Beyond the Stars: Seeing the Sky Through Aboriginal Eyes.

Two other major events making a comeback are The Beaker Street Game Show and The Beaker Street Debate, wrapping up the festival in a glitterati battle and a thought-provoking competition.

Beaker Street Festival’s Hobartica, which transforms Hobart’s waterfront into an interactive polar environment, will host the Seismic Dance Party this year, where visitors can dance to a track derived from recorded glacial data and don a haptic suit that allows both d/Deaf and hearing people to physically feel the pulse of Antarctica.

Other late night events include a field trip to discover which Australian animals can glow under UV light, after-dark programs at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, and After Hours: The Nightclub that will transform City Hall into an inclusive queer feast.

Check out the full Beaker Street Festival program, running from 12-19 August.