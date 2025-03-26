The Australian Ballet on tour: a national expedition

So far in 2025, The Australian Ballet has had a well-received season with the likes of its Carmen and Nijinsky productions. Practised at keeping metro stages warm and bright, the national dance company is also venturing beyond the city lights to share its artistry with a wider crowd. Geelong, Warrnambool, Mount Gambier, Wollongong, Dubbo, Orange and Tamworth are on the list for the current national tour. Artistic Director David Hallberg, says the company is delighted to bring ballet to local stages this June and July.

“Taking The Australian Ballet on tour is our way of sharing the magic, bringing audiences a taste of everything we love about this art form, from timeless classics to bold new creations,” he says. “This program celebrates storytelling, movement and connection. We’re thrilled to bring it to audiences

outside metro cities and proud to continue this tradition of making ballet accessible to more people, no

matter where they live.”

The repertoire

Here are the four pieces hand-picked to be performed during The Australian Ballet tour.

The Nutcracker Act II, adapted by highly regarded dancer and choreographer Paul Knobloch, is said to transport audiences to its dreamlike Land of Sweets.

George Balanchine, the Georgian-American ballet choreographer, was widely acclaimed as one of the most influential choreographers of his time. His Diamonds pas de deux will unravel a rich story with the impressive skill and technique of the company dancers.

Another signature Balanchine work, Allegro Brillante set to Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 3 is on the program. This piece is known for its speed, musicality and precision.

Australian choreographer Lucy Guerin’s commission Ground Control will have its world premiere. With costumes designed by multidisciplinary artist Kate Davis, this performance offers a contemporary perspective on ballet, full of bold movement.

On top of the four-piece repertoire, The Australian Ballet is also planning some behind-the-stage offers including community engagement and classes.

Experience highlights

Class on Tour provides a window into The Australian Ballet’s professional dance classes. The experience will include the opportunity to observe the daily training of the dancers. A live commentary provided by staff will offer insight into the preparation and pre-performance process.

The Youth Masterclass offers a chance for the young dancers of these regional communities to train onstage in special classes. Students will be led by the company’s Artistic Staff to refine technique.

Ballet teachers of Warrnambool, Orange and Tamworth will be able to apply for the week-long Emerging Teachers Immersion Program. This intensive will be based at the The Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre in Melbourne, taking teachers through rehearsal observations, coaching sessions, and behind-the-scenes experiences.

The Australian Ballet tour will include even more all-age programs that can be found online. Tickets and more information can be found on The Australian Ballet website.